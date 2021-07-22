While news of Blumhouse's Spawn franchise reboot has been thin on the ground for a long time now, San Diego Comic-Con provided special effects make up artist and co-founder of KNB EFX Group Greg Nicotero the opportunity to give an update on some of the things he has been involved with in the upcoming movie.

Greg Nicotero has worked on the likes of The Walking Dead, as well as his company being part of the FX crew on Suicide Squad, and he told ComicBook.com that Todd McFarlane is "very passionate" about moving ahead with the long stalled movie, and said that it will be a "hard" R-rated affair when it finally arrives.

Talking with Brandon Davis, Nicotero teased the designs that he has been working on for the project. He said, "We have designs ... [McFarlane] came in, and he said, 'Look, we're doing this thing, and it's going to be low budget, and it's kind of down and dirty. And I want it to feel more like the animated show [Todd McFarlane's Spawn], where it's like Spawn meets David Fincher.' He wanted to do this kind of gritty down and dirty thing. And so, we did a lot of concept work here. We did a bunch of design busts and a lot of really, really cool stuff. And then it kind of stalled."

The movie is still said to be in active development, with Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner attached to star and Jason Blum producing. In 2020 McFarlane gave a clear indication that Spawn was coming, saying at the time it was going to happen "that year". While the success of Joker opened up a lot of room for R-rated superhero and comic book movies, the movie still doesn't seem to have moved since then.

"Every once in a while, I'll reach out and go, 'Hey,'" Nicotero said. "I'll look at the busts in my office and be like, 'Hey, Todd, what's going on with this? Are we ever going to make this?' Because I'm really in love with the design work we did. Look, I hope it will happen. I know he's very passionate about it. And look, if you really think about Spawn, Todd McFarland was way ahead of his time, man, way out of his time in terms of what he did with that character. I really do feel that there's a world where there's a great Spawn movie out there."

It is now over four years since Jason Blum confirmed that Blumhouse would be producing the reboot, with Todd McFarlane writing the script. He has since been quoted as saying that the movie is definitely happening, but that it "takes a while to get the script right." That is clearly now turning into something of an understatement, and despite protestations that "it is coming", there are many fans who are beginning to wonder if it will ever see light of day. With no word on even an estimate of when that elusive perfect script may be ready, it looks like we are still in for a long wait either way. This news originated at ComicBook.com.