Original Spawn star, martial arts actor Michael Jai White, has said that he would love to cameo in the upcoming reboot of the comic book antihero, and for a very honorable reason. When asked whether he would consider a small role in the Todd McFarlane helmed reboot when it finally gets off the ground, the Black Dynamite star said he would have to say yes, but only out of respect to his fans.

"Well, yeah. Out of respect for the fans who put me where I am, I would have to say yes. Simply from that."

Back in 1997, Michael Jai White stepped into the lead role of Al Simmons AKA Spawn, who begins life as solider, mercenary and assassin. Murdered during a mission by a fellow mercenary, Simmons is sent to Hell thanks to his life of murdering for money, but after arranging a deal with the being known as Malebolgia, Simmons agrees to become a Hellspawn in exchange for being allowed to see his wife one last time. Sadly, the movie was mauled by critics and remains a prime example of how not to adapt a popular comic book property, though many praised White's intense central performance.

A Spawn reboot has been in the works for some time, with Spawn creator Todd McFarlane set to make his feature film directorial debut, as well as write the screenplay. White recently revealed the peculiar plans that the comic book writer had for the character's big screen reintroduction many years ago, with the action star doubtful that it would ever work. "[McFarlane has] been trying to get a new movie up and going for 23 years so I don't know," he said. "The last time I saw him, he was telling me about his idea of Spawn being ethereal fog that you don't see, like Jaws, and he strikes and you never see him and I'm like 'Okay, good luck with that!' Personally, I wish him well, that would be a major investment."

Evidently, McFarlane has found a way, with horror producer Jason Blum recently providing an update regarding the Spawn reboot, stating that the project is still in active development, and that he and McFarlane are just taking their time to get the script just right. "It's gonna be very different, it's gonna be very edgy," Blum teased. "What excited me about it is that Spawn is kind of the last great unexploited comic. So that seemed like an amazing opportunity. It's taken longer than I hoped it would have to get the story right, but we're still working on it."

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx is reportedly still on board to star as the titular comic book icon, despite recent rumors that the actor had walked away. Alongside him, Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner is also rumored to be on board, with the actor set to play a homicide detective who crosses paths with the avenging warrior.

Despite several positive updates from the likes of Blum and McFarlane, don't expect to see Spawn rise again any time soon. This comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.