Comic book writer Todd McFarlane has assured fans that the Spawn reboot will not simply re-hash the character's origin story. McFarlane, who plans to direct the reboot should it ever get off the ground (it's been a while), was adamant that the project avoids hitting the same beats as the 1997 effort, holding out for script writers who could bring something different to proceedings.

"I didn't want to do the comic book origin story from issues #1-3 in the movie. We were looking for people, without even telling them that, to give something a little bit different. Unfortunately, 80 to 90 percent of them, according to the other person involved who was interviewing most of them, were falling into the trap of retelling the comic book story in the movie. We saw that movie. That movie came out 20-plus years ago from New Line. So what haven't we seen that would be interesting and relevant today, both in terms of filmmaking and social content."

Directed by Mark A.Z. Dippé, and starring Michael Jai White in the title role, 1997's Spawn begins where comic book stories often do, at the very beginning, depicting the character's origin story, and detailing how a murdered US Marine, Al Simmons, is resurrected as the reluctant leader of Hell's army. Clearly, McFarlane wants to stay away from this approach at all costs, and is perhaps looking at starting the reboot from a point where Spawn is already established and carrying out his duties. No doubt this will be embraced by fans and audiences alike, with comic book origin stories having become quite tired over the last decade or so.

The script writer who was eventually able to find a different way into the world of Spawn is Broken City screenwriter Brian Tucker, who is currently working on the script for the reboot. Todd McFarlane was asked what exactly made Tucker the top choice, which led to the comic book icon teasing the announcement of another big name...

"Well, it wasn't just my decision. There's a handful of other people working on it that we haven't announced yet. One of the people working on it: that is going to be a big name when we finally get to announce it. I think he said he went through close to a hundred scripts by as many people as he could. We were looking ideally for someone that could bring a voice to the character on two levels: I'm just a white, Canadian kid. I haven't lived the life of a man in America of someone with dark skin. We thought it was important to get the perspective of somebody who has, someone with that perspective coming in and adding a slightly different bent to what you and I, as comic book readers, already know as to what Spawn is about."

Blumhouse Productions have also since confirmed their involvement with the Spawn reboot, and while the likes of Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner have previously been attached to star, it is currently known whether they are still on board. This comes to us from CBR.com.