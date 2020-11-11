Despite having been in development for what feels like an eternity, those behind the long, long, long-gestating Spawn reboot are determined to make it happen, come Hell or hight water. Horror producer Jason Blum has now provided an update regarding the movie, stating that the reboot is still in active development, and that he and Spawn creator Todd McFarlane are just taking their time to get the script just right.

"It's gonna be very different, it's gonna be very edgy. What excited me about it is that Spawn is kind of the last great unexploited comic. So that seemed like an amazing opportunity. It's taken longer than I hoped it would have to get the story right, but we're still working on it."

The property has been adapted for the big screen once before, back in 1997, and with Michael Jai White in the lead role. Sadly, the movie was mauled by critics and remains a prime example of how not to adapt a popular comic book property. No doubt this is one way in which Jason Blum is aiming for the reboot to be "different".

As well as working on the screenplay, McFarlane is also set to make his feature film directorial debut with Spawn, which will follow the exploits of the titular demonic anti-hero. McFarlane has been teasing details about the project for some time, confirming that the movie is aiming for an R-rating, as well as recently claiming that Spawn is lining up some more big talent.

"I can tell you right now there is momentum going on Spawn, the movie, and I'm not just saying that on my end, I'm saying that the things you need to do to eventually get to the point where you're going to get into production once [the current circumstances} allows us to get into production, all those things are going on right now and we're adding talent, big, big talent that we haven't announced yet. I wish I could but I can't."

Some of the talent that is supposedly involved in Spawn is Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx. Despite recent rumors that the actor had left the project, Foxx has since assured fans that he still involved saying, "I surprised Todd McFarlane. I said, 'Bro, I know that one day you will do this movie, and I hope you will keep me in mind,'" he said back in August. "What Black Panther did was let us know that it's so necessary, and it's the time. And Spawn is just an interesting character in itself. The heads that are being put together to bring you something special - look out."

Foxx is set to play the title character, who begins life as solider, mercenary and assassin, Al Simmons. Murdered during a mission by a fellow mercenary, Simmons is sent to Hell because of his life as an assassin. After arranging a deal with the being known as Malebolgia, Simmons agrees to become a Hellspawn in exchange for being allowed to see his wife one last time.

Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner is also rumored to be on board, with the actor set to play a homicide detective who crosses paths with the avenging warrior. Despite all the positive vibes coming from the likes of Blum and McFarlane, don't pin your hopes on seeing Spawn anytime soon. This comes to us from Inverse.