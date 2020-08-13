Todd McFarlane's long-gestating Spawn movie has almost become as legendary as the titular anti-hero himself, with the creator and director having constantly teased the project for some time without ever revealing any specific details outside of a few of the cast members. Well, here he is again, this time declaring that, not only is the Spawn movie still pressing ahead, but that it will include some "big, big" talent.

"I know that people are saying that, 'Todd, you talk a lot about the movie and the Hollywood stuff and nothing's really happening,' and that's not true. Especially with production being shut down. I can tell you right now there is momentum going on Spawn, the movie, and I'm not just saying that on my end, I'm saying that the things you need to do to eventually get to the point where you're going to get into production once [the current circumstances} allows us to get into production, all those things are going on right now and we're adding talent, big, big talent that we haven't announced yet. I wish I could but I can't."

He is just a big tease, isn't he? Todd McFarlane also confirmed that, despite rumors, Spawn has not fallen victim to any kind of cancellation due to the global situation, and that the movie is in fact still being worked on and progressing as much as possible.

"So the Spawn movie is not a casualty right now, it's actually, we're moving as much as we can, given that there's no production. When will we be in production? I don't know, that's still an unknown, but all the steps we need to take to get there are currently being done behind the curtain."

Fans have been waiting for years in hopes of seeing McFarlane's Spawn movie finally move forward, and while the delays are obviously frustrating, it is promising to hear that things are still moving in the right direction behind the scenes.

McFarlane's recent insights echo the words of producer Jason Blum, who said recently, "There has been an enormous amount of activity on Spawn. No new news that I'm going to reveal here, I'm sorry to tell you, but the title 'Spawn,' I've been uttering that word a lot in the last two or three weeks and we'll have more news to come. But, suffice it to say, it is a very active development."

McFarlane is set to make his feature film directorial debut with Spawn, which will follow the exploits of the titular anti-hero. Murdered during a mission by a fellow mercenary, Simmons is sent to Hell because of his life as an assassin. After arranging a deal with the being known as Malebolgia, Simmons agrees to become a Hellspawn in exchange for being allowed to see his wife one last time. The property has made its way to the big screen once before in 1997, but the less said about that the better.

As well as McFarlane on directing duty, Spawn will feature such big names as Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx as the titular cursed anti-hero, as well as Hawkeye himself, Jeremy Renner, as a homicide detective who crosses paths with the avenging warrior. Expect much more teasing to come. This comes to us courtesy of Marvel Entertainment's official Youtube channel.