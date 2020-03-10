Since the recent good news about the upcoming Spawn movie, some bad news followed, with rumors circulating that actor Jamie Foxx had departed the project. Thankfully, it is now being reported that this is not the case, and that Foxx is in fact still lined-up to star as the titular demonic anti-hero.

The rumor began after an interview with Spawn creator Todd McFarlane who revealed that the upcoming reboot had lost an "Academy Award-winning guy," which ignited speculation from some outlets that he was referring to star Jamie Foxx. Well, it has now been discovered that the 'Academy-nominated' person was actually a writer, and McFarlane has allegedly moved on to approaching yet another award-winning writer to replace them. Though it remains a mystery who the unnamed writers are, it is promising to hear that McFarlane is looking to get some award-winning talent on board.

The news is sure to cause many fans of the comic book character to sigh hugely with relief, as Jamie Foxx has long been attached to the upcoming Spawn Reboot, with his involvement having been a major point of interest. While the details surrounding the Spawn movie are still up in the air, it will be going ahead with Jamie Foxx as the lead.

The rumor of Foxx's departure stems from an interview McFarlane did previously, where he also discussed how close the movie was getting to being made.

"Last week I got some discouraging news, we had an Academy Award-winning guy who was going to do the movie with us, but he fell off. We had people willing to fund the movie as long as we had this guy attached but schedules were conflicting, and things had to change. That's how close we are to getting this thing off the ground."

Whilst losing a member of the crew is, of course, disappointing, McFarlane had a lot more of a positive message to communicate last month regarding the progression of Spawn. Speaking at the FAN EXPO Vancouver, McFarlane attributed R-rated movies such as Deadpool as well as the success of Joker for the forward momentum.

"Everybody in Hollywood wants an R-rated, dark comic book movie, and Spawn is at the top of their list. The phone calls are coming in fast and rapid. I've been talking to a couple of Academy Award people, I've got the investors getting lined up. It's changed ever since the Joker from being me begging them to do Spawn dark and creepy, to them asking."

In fact, McFarlane is so confident that he even asserted that the movie would begin production later this year.

"So I'm telling you it will happen this year. This year. And I will direct it. I will be directing it."

Spawn has been in development hell for years, with Jamie Foxx having been interested in the role of the damned avenging soldier since way back in 2013. If McFarlane is to be believed then there will surely be more news to follow very soon. This comes to us courtesy of ComicBook.com.