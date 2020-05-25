After several years of talk and no real movement on the project, it seems the Spawn reboot may finally be gaining some traction. This, according to recent comments made by Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum. As the producer tells it, there has been a lot going on with the movie recently and there will be official news to come.

Todd McFarlane, who created Spawn for his company Image Comics, locked down a deal with Blumhouse to write and direct an R-rated reboot back in June 2017. Since then, McFarlane has talked an awful lot about it, but nothing has materialized. Jason Blum, who is currently promoting the home video release of The Invisible Man, was asked about it in a recent interview and provided a meaty update. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I'm glad you asked. There has been an enormous amount of activity on Spawn. No new news that I'm going to reveal here, I'm sorry to tell you, but the title 'Spawn,' I've been uttering that word a lot in the last two or three weeks and we'll have more news to come. But, suffice it to say, it is in very active development."

Jamie Foxx is attached to star in the lead role as Al Simmons, aka Spawn. Jeremy Renner was attached to play Twitch Williams at one point, but it has not yet been made clear if that is still the case. Jason Blum was asked if he has just been wandering around the house saying "Spawn" to himself in recent weeks. Blum, in response to the not-so-serious question, had this to say.

"I wanna make the movie so badly, I wouldn't put that past myself, and it's an excellent question, but in this case, I've actually been talking to other people about it, but there's been a seismic event on Spawn."

While that's all vague, it sounds like things are finally snapping into place. Todd McFarlane has similarly been teasing that things are going well recently. Joker, which made more than $1 billion worldwide and had a big night at the Oscars earlier this year, helped kick the door open for Spawn, as McFarlane tells it. Suddenly, dark and R-rated comic book properties are very attractive to studios.

Just before the widespread production shutdown, Todd McFarlane said he expects the movie will shoot this year. The question is, has a major studio signed on to partner on the project? Perhaps a streaming service has picked it up? McFarlane, for his part, has been insistent that he must direct the movie and that it be R-rated. He has also compared it more to Jaws, as opposed to a traditional superhero movie, while saying they hope to make it for $10 million or less. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.