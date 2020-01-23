With any luck, we'll be getting some big news about the long-gestating Spawn reboot sooner rather than later. This, according to creator Todd McFarlane, who has been actively trying to get his R-rated new take on the franchise going for several years now. Yet, the official movement has been somewhat slow. However, thanks to the success Joker has enjoyed, that all may change.

Todd McFarlane recently took to Instagram to provide a brief update on the status of the project. He revealed that he expects to have some news next month, while saying that Joker has made R-rated movies "sexy." This isn't the first time that McFarlane has hinted that the success of the DC Comics adaptation may ultimately help get Spawn off the ground. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Thanks to Joker movie, getting lots of momentum on Spawn movie. Hope to have big news in the next month. R-rated is now sexy in Hollywood. Todd. #spawnmovie #SPAWN #movies #news #updates"

The post features an image of the comic book character with actor Jamie Foxx in the foreground. Jamie Foxx is signed on to play the role of Al Simmons, aka Spawn, should the project move forward. Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner is also signed on to play a lead role in the movie. Todd McFarlane cut a deal with Blumhouse Productions in July 2017 to produce the script that he's written for the adaptation of his Image Comics creation. McFarlane, hoping to avoid another repeat of what happened with the 1997 adaptation, is insisting on directing the movie himself, despite not having any experience behind the camera. 1997's Spawn movie, which starred Michael Jai White in the lead role, was a critical disappointment and grossed just $87 million at the box office.

On the one hand, it's not hard to understand why Todd McFarlane wants to exercise a level of creative control over the project. But it's also easy to see why investors might be hesitant to put in cash when the projects rests on the shoulders of an untested director. McFarlane in the past has stated it will be low-budget for a comic book movie, in the $10 million range, and will be more akin to a horror movie, with comparisons being made to Jaws quite a few times. While that's a relatively small amount of money, in Hollywood terms, it's still a lot to gamble.

That having been said, Joker earned more than $1 billion at the box office and recently scored 11 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. It's easy to see how that could cause other studios to look around and see what other IP might be available out there to try and emulate that success. Spawn, it would seem, is ready to go. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Be sure to check out the post from Todd McFarlane's Instagram for yourself.