Keanu Reeves has been approached to do Speed 3. However, it doesn't look like it's ever going to happen as Reeves says his days of "speeding" are more than likely behind him. This makes sense, as the actor famously (and wisely) chose to turn down the sequel. In 1994, Reeves and Sandra Bullock starred alongside Dennis Hopper in the first installment, which became a box office and critical smash upon its release. It ended up making over $350 million globally from an initial budget of $30 million.

John Wick 3 is hitting theaters this week and Keanu Reeves is out doing press for the highly anticipated return of his now iconic assassin character. However, the actor was asked about some movies from his past and whether or not some sequels are being planned. Reeves admitted he had been approached for a possible third Speed movie, but he isn't interested in returning. The actor then joked about what the movie could be about, using his advanced age. He had this to say.

"We'll be 65! I'm driving (or) Annie's driving because I don't remember where I am... 'Where are we going? I want ice cream!'"

Keanu Reeves pictures himself and Sandra Bullock just arguing over where they should go while telling each other to slow down. While it doesn't seem like Speed 3 is in the cards, it could make for a good digital short or a Saturday Night Live sketch in the future. Bullock more than likely does not want to return to the franchise either after her experience making and releasing Speed 2 in 1997.

Speed 2: Cruise Control was a commercial and critical flop, the exact opposite of the first installment. The movie currently holds a staggering 4% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes over 20 years after its release. The sequel doesn't even really fit into the "it's so bad that it's good" category, weighed down by a weak story with even weaker acting. Keanu Reeves truly dodged a bullet Matrix-style when declining to participate in the sequel. With that being said, Sandra Bullock is probably not at all interested in revisiting the franchise, even if Reeves decided he was ready to come back.

While Speed 3 isn't going to happen, Keanu Reeves is reuniting with Alex Winter to make Bill & Ted 3, which has been talked about forever now. Production is expected to begin next month and then the movie will finally hit theaters next summer. Reeves has even expressed interest in returning to the John Wick franchise when all is said and done. The actor is able to do what he wants and Speed 3 is definitely not something that he wants to do at all, so don't expect it to happen unless they go the reboot route. It's actually pretty crazy that Hollywood hasn't given the movie the reboot treatment yet. The interview with Keanu Reeves was originally conducted by Variety. The pitch comes in at the 14:30 mark.