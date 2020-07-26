Spencer Grammer, star of Rick and Morty and daughter of legendary actor Kelsey Grammer, had herself quite the fright this weekend when she was attacked by a madman with a man in a knife at a New York restaurant. On Friday evening, Grammer was present at a joint called The Black Ant just before midnight when the restaurant was just about to lock their doors. According to witnesses, it was at this time when a seemingly drunk man approached the doors, and things quickly grew violent when employees denied the man entry into the establishment.

Per TMZ, the possibly-inebriated man went "into a rage" when he was told that he was not allowed to come inside. He then reportedly "whipped out a blade and started hacking away in a full-on brawl with guests and employees." In the ensuing bedlam, Spencer Grammer and a friend were both injured with the flailing knife. Reportedly, Grammer and her friend had been trying to prevent the assailant from harming others, resulting in gashes to her arm with her friend getting sliced on her back. Fortunately, both were okay after being treated at the hospital for the non-life-threatening injuries.

Spencer Karen Grammer is the famous daughter of Kelsey Grammer, an actor best known for his starring role on the popular sitcom Frasier along with notable roles on The Simpsons and in the X-Men movie franchise. Her middle name comes from her aunt, Kelsey's younger sister Karen, who was tragically murdered in 1975. At the age of 20, it was Kelsey who had to identify her body after she had been sexually assaulted and murdered by three men. Kelsey's father and Spencer's grandfather, Frank Grammer, was also killed in a home invasion in 1968. The family has clearly dealt with enough personal tragedies, which would have likely made this latest incident with Spencer all the more frightening for the Grammers.

It was on Cheers when Spencer first made her television debut, appearing in an uncredited role as a child in 1992. Upon growing up, she took on the lead role in the ABC Family series Greek as Casey Cartwright, co-starring alongside Jacob Zachar as her brother. She also played a lead role on Ironside opposite Blair Underwood and appeared in shows like Law & Order: SVU, Royal Pains, and Chicago PD. She currently stars on the popular Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty as Summer Smith, the granddaughter of the latter and the sister of the former. A sneak peek at the show's upcoming fifth season was recently released online.

What's most important here is that nobody was killed during the incident at The Black Ant, because things could have obviously gone much worse. As of now, the knife-wielding attacker is on the run, as cops say the man fled on foot and hasn't been seen since. Officers are currently investigating and hope to identify the suspect soon. In the meantime, anyone with any information about the incident can reach out to the NYPD by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-577-TIPS. Details of this story come to us from TMZ.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT:

On 7/24 around 11:30 PM the unidentified male slashed a 36-year-old victim in the forearm and a 33-year-old victim in the back during a dispute in front of 60 2nd Ave in Manhattan. If you have any information, call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/XXwLMwui0e — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 26, 2020