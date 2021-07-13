Director Pablo Larraín's highly anticipated drama starring Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana, Spencer, will reportedly have its world premiere in competition at this year's Venice Film Festival. The event will take place this September, with audiences getting their first look at the Twilight star as Diana, Princess of Wales, a role that the actress has taken very seriously.

Directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie, Neruda) and written by Steven Knight (Locke, Peaky Blinders), Spencer will not be the straight-forward biopic that many are no doubt expecting, and will instead focus on a specific time in Princess Diana's life, which has been described as "a critical weekend in the early '90s when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working."

Taking place over three days in one of her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate, Spencer sees Diana veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen. December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

Famously, Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981, with the couple divorcing in 1996. The sordid details of their relationship became highly publicized all over the world, and tragically, after walking away from royal responsibilities, the former Princess of Wales was killed in a devastating car crash in Paris in 1997, which occurred while she was attempting to flee from the paparazzi. While this event is unlikely to be shown in Spencer, the inevitability of Princess Diana's untimely death will likely cloud the movie in an ominous sorrow.

Kristen Stewart has previously discussed her approach to playing such an iconic public figure, "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

The actress, who has demonstrated her talent many times beyond that of the much-mocked Twilight franchise in the likes of Personal Shopper, Still Alice and Clouds of Sils Maria, has taken a very thorough approach to her preparation playing Princess Diana. While she was not very aware of the influential figure before signing on to Spencer, Stewart recently revealed that she now cannot get Princess Diana out of her head. "She means a lot to me - but it's all relatively new because I'm from LA and I didn't grow up in England," Stewart explained. "Before this, she was not something that was at the forefront of my mind, because I lived so far away from it all. Now, I can't stop thinking about her. I often wonder what she'd think about what's going on in the world right now."

While Spencer does not yet have an official release date beyond the Venice Film Festival, it is thought that a 2022 release is being eyed to mark the 25th anniversary of Diana's death. The movie is also expected to be a major Oscar contender. This comes to us from Variety.

