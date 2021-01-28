The producers behind director Pablo Larraín's upcoming drama, Spencer, have released the first look at Twilight and Charlie's Angels star Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. Offering a doe-eyed look at the horizon while wearing a red coat, black hat and veil, Stewart looks uncannily like the People's Princess. Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larraín will direct Spencer from a script written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Rather than a straight-forward Princess Diana biopic, Spencer will instead follows "a critical weekend in the early '90s when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working."

The drama takes place over three days in one of her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate, and sees Diana "veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen." The movie will also feature the likes of Prince Charles alongside Diana, as well as their two children, Prince William and Prince Harry, though is not yet known who will play these roles.

Famously, Diana and Charles married in 1981, before divorcing in 1996, with the sordid details of their relationship becoming highly publicized. After walking away from royal responsibilities, the former Princess of Wales was killed in a devastating car crash in Paris in 1997, which occurred while she was attempting to flee from the paparazzi. While this will not be shown in Spencer, the inevitability of her tragic death will likely drape the movie in ominous sorrow.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Kristen Stewart has in a statement discussing the project. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Director Pablo Larraín discussed his approach to Spencer back in June, describing the movie as an upside-down fairy tale, and highlighting the unprecedented nature of Diana's approach to royalty. "We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairytale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, 'I'd rather go and be myself,' it's a big big decision, a fairytale upside down."

He then added, "I've always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie. How and why do you decide to do that? It's a great universal story that can reach millions and millions of people, and that's what we want to do. We want to make a movie that goes wide, connects with a worldwide audience that is interested in such a fascinating life."

Diana, Princess of Wales was most recently portrayed by Emma Corrin in the fourth series of Netflix's The Crown. Corrin's performance was met with much critical acclaim, with many wondering whether Stewart will be able to reach the same heights in Spencer.

Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible - Fallout) have recently joined Kristen Stewart in Spencer in presently unknown roles. the movie is currently filming in Germany before moving to the UK, with Spencer expected to be released sometime in the Fall. This comes to us from NEON.