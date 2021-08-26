Neon has shared the first poster for their upcoming biographical drama about Princess Diana, Spencer, and it is quite heart-breaking. Depicting the People's Princess, played in the movie by Twilight and Personal Shopper star Kristen Stewart, in an elaborate dress, Diana has been reduced to despair as she sits on the ground and turns her face away. The poster also reveals that Spencer is now scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on 5 November 2021.

Every fairy tale ends.

Kristen Stewart is Diana Spencer.

A glimpse at Pablo Larraín's SPENCER.

In Theaters Nov. 5 pic.twitter.com/EmN1csiMKA — NEON (@neonrated) August 25, 2021

The bright, sparkling garment is striking against the empty, black background, and is no doubt indicative of the emotional journey to come. Rather than being a straight-forward biopic, Spencer will instead focus on a specific time in Princess Diana's life, which has been described as "a critical weekend in the early '90s when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working." Taking place over three days in one of her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate, Spencer sees Diana veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen. December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

Infamously, Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981, with the couple divorcing in 1996. The sordid details of their relationship became highly publicized all over the world, and tragically, after walking away from royal responsibilities, the former Princess of Wales was killed in a devastating car crash in Paris in 1997, which occurred while she was attempting to flee from the paparazzi. While this event is unlikely to be shown in Spencer, the inevitability of Princess Diana's untimely death will likely cloud the movie in an ominous sorrow.

Directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight, Poldark star Jack Farthing will portray Prince Charles opposite Stewart's Princess Diana, with the supporting cast made up of Olga Hellsing as Sarah, Duchess of York, Thomas Douglas as John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, Ryan Wichert as Staff Sergeant Wood, John Keogh as Michael, Niklas Kohrt as Prince Andrew, and, intriguingly, Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn. BAFTA Award nominee Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner, The Party), Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Paddington) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Prometheus) will also star in undisclosed roles.

Kristen Stewart has previously discussed her approach to playing such an iconic public figure. "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," she explained. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Spencer is due to have its world premiere in-competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on 3 September 2021, and is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on 5 November 2021 by Neon. This comes to us from Neon.

