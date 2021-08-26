A new teaser trailer for Spencer has just been released online hours after the first poster was unveiled. Featuring Kristen Stewart as Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, and Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales, the movie is set during the holiday season in 1991 and focuses specifically on the time period when Diana chose to end her marriage to Charles. You can get a look at the movie by watching the trailer below.

The official logline for Spencer reads: "The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days."

Pablo Larraín directs Spencer using a screenplay by Steven Knight. Along with Kristen Stewart and Farthing, the movie also stars Olga Hellsing, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins, Thomas Douglas, Amy Manson, John Keogh, and Niklas Kohrt. Larraín produced with Juan de Dios Larraín, Paul Webster, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, and Maren Ade.

Stewart is well known for her breakout role as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga and has appeared in starring roles in several movies since. Her recent credits include Charle's Angels, Underwater, and Happiest Season. Along with Spencer, Stewart can also be seen in an upcoming horror movie written and directed by David Cronenberg. Called Crimes of the Future, the movie also stars Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux and officially began shooting this month.

"Kristen is one of the great actors around today," Larraín said of the decision to cast Stewart, via THR. "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see. I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."

The movie only focuses on a select few days in Diana's life, so Spencer does not depict her horrific death. This is because the details of that story are very well known and Larraín says it's not really necessary to go there. The concept of Spencer is to instead delve into what led to ser separation from Charles.

"It's only three days of her life and in that very small amount of time, you're able to get into a wider, bigger perspective of who she was. We all know her fate, what happened to her, and we don't need to go there. We'll stay in this more intimate space where she could express where she wants to go and who she wants to be," Larraín says of the story Spencer will premiere in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. As the director suggests, this could be Stewart's best performance yet.