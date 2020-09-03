Actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg are clearly having a wonderful time working together, with the pair now confirmed to be joining forces once again for a sequel to Netflix's action comedy, Spenser Confidential. Released earlier this year, the first movie's ending teased things to come, with Berg now stating that Spenser Confidential 2 is "definitely" happening.

"Brian Helgeland, who wrote the first script, just turned in a first draft last week. So, we're definitely going to do Spenser Confidential 2, we're just trying to figure out the dates."

The first Spenser Confidential follows Mark Wahlberg as Spenser, an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it, who has just gotten out of prison and has decided to leave his native Boston for good. But, of course, he first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry with a promising amateur, Hawk, a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter. When two of Spenser's former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy, to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice.

Loosely adapted from a novel by Ace Atkins titled, Wonderland, Spenser Confidential marks the fifth collaboration between Wahlberg and Berg after Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day, and Mile 22. Directed by Peter Berg and with a screenplay written by Sean O'Keefe and Brian Helgeland, Spenser Confidential stars Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Donald Cerrone, Marc Maron, and Post Malone alongside Mark Wahlberg. It is likely that many of the first movie's cast would return for the sequel.

Audiences may be waiting a little while for Spenser Confidential 2 however, with Berg declaring that it will not be his or Wahlberg's next project. Wahlberg is currently busy filming the long-awaited big screen adaptation of the video game series Uncharted, which finds the Oscar nominee as Sully. The story is set to be a prequel to the games, and stars Spider-Man: Far From Home's Tom Holland as a younger Nathan Drake, showing us details of how he came to meet and befriend Sully.

"[Wahlberg] is in Germany now doing a film. I'm going to do something else before Spenser Confidential 2, but we're definitely going to do that. I'm sure Mark and I will be 85, 90 years old making movies together. We love working together."

Berg continued, stating that, in the perfect scenario, production on the crime comedy sequel would begin "the very end of 2021 or beginning of 2022."

While Spenser Confidential was not exactly beloved by either critics or audiences (the movie currently holds rotten ratings of 36% from critics and 54% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes), with many finding the action comedy to be pretty lacklustre in both comedy and action, there was a good response to the buddy-cop relationship and natural chemistry between Wahlberg and Duke. A sequel would allow us to spend more time with this somewhat mismatched detective pair, as well as move away from the origin story narrative of the first movie.

The first Spenser Confidential is available for streaming on Netflix now. This comes to us from Collider.