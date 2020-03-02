Mark Wahlberg had to get ripped for Netflix's Spenser Confidential. This is the fifth time that the actor has worked with director Peter Berg and he had to get in shape. As for how he did it, Wahlberg seems to have taken some advice from The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda in terms of what to eat. The actor claims that he lost 10 pounds in 5 days, thanks to his new diet, which also sounds like it might have been torturous. Wahlberg had this to say after Berg requested he be in shape.

"And I said, 'OK, no problem.' So I literally went clean dry for five months, trained like a crazy person. I just did a bone broth and a fast and a cleanse and I literally lost 10 pounds in five days. I lost five percent body fat and I lost 20 points of visceral fat literally in five days. Just bone broth and then steamed vegetables after the first three days and then a little bit of protein at night and that was it."

Apparently it was pretty easy for Mark Wahlberg to shed the weight in a short amount of time. He basically shrugs it off as like it was no big deal to do the Baby Yoda bone broth diet. However, it seems that Baby Yoda swore of the proteins since he doesn't eat frogs anymore, though he still might do so behind closed doors. The actor probably couldn't call it the Baby Yoda diet since Spenser Confidential is a Netflix project. Plus, this is more than likely just a big coincidence. Wahlberg might not even know who Baby Yoda, aka the Child, is.

As for Mark Wahlberg, who most people would say is in great shape all of the time, he claims that Spenser Confidential is the first time he's had to be in shape for a Peter Berg project. It appears the actor has a much different idea about what being in shape looks like compared to the rest of the world. Regardless, Wahlberg went on to list the previous movies and pointed out why he was out of shape. He explains.

"This is our fifth movie together but all four movies that we made together I was oddly out of shape and eating what I want and drinking what I wanted. We did Lone Survivor right after 2 Guns and before that I did Pain and Gain, so I was really heavy and kinda bloated by the time we got to Lone Survivor. And then we did Deepwater Horizon where I was getting as heavy as possible drinking beer and fried food to play a guy who worked on an oil rig. Then we did Patriots' Day where I was limping around, a cop who was kinda out of shape."

Obviously, Mark Wahlberg has a personal trainer and a nutritionist to oversee his diet and overall health. Losing 10 pounds in 5 days is rather extreme, but doing so while being monitored seems to be okay. Whatever the case may be, Netflix and Peter Berg have a ripped Mark Wahlberg for the movie, which people will probably focus on now that the actor has explained his method.

Christian Bale is another actor who has taken his body to the limit with intense weight loss and weight gain. However, the actor says he is done putting his body through all of that for the future. For Mark Wahlberg, he seems to be perfectly fine living off of the Baby Yoda diet for Netflix and Peter Berg. In Spenser Confidential, Wahlberg plays Detective Spenser, while Winston Duke plays Hawk, Alan Arkin is Henry, and Iliza Shlesinger as Cissy. Bokeem Woodbine and Marc Maron also star in the movie, which premieres this Friday, March 6th, exclusively on Netflix. The interview with Wahlberg was originally conducted by Entertainment Tonight.