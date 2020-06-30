Fans of theThe Spice Girls might get one more opportunity to see the legendary group performing live, as the gang is reportedly set to reassemble for one last tour in 2021. According to The Sun, the Spice Girls have been planning next year's tour to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary, but word is it will also serve as a farewell tour.

Four of the five originals -- Mel "Sporty Spice" C, Mel "Scary Spice" B, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, and Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell -- would be reuniting once again after finding great success with their 2019 tour, but Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham won't be taking part.

The Sun reports that Mel C was the one who unveiled the Spice Girls' plans for their farewell tour, and that "insiders" say the 2021 tour would be the final time the band will ever hit the road. Mel C is also said to have played the biggest role in bringing the group back together again following her own successful solo tour this year. She was also pictured recently with her phone displaying a "Spice Girls Tour 21" Whatsapp group. "It's going to be a huge year and the girls are excited," says one source, credited as someone close to Mel C. "There really needs to be something to look forward to and they want to take over 2021 with a tour."

The Spice Girls is undoubtedly one of the most well-known all-girl bands of all time. In 1996, they instantly dominated the music scene with the release of their first single, "Wannabe." The song was a huge success all across the world, hitting the number one spot in 37 countries. When they released their debut album, Spice, it sold more than 23 million copies. Altogether, the group would go on to sell 85 million records worldwide, becoming one of pop culture's most recognizable acts and remaining very popular nearly 25 years after first stepping into the scene.

There will also be more for fans of the Spice Girls to look forward to in the future. Last year, it was reported that a new animated movie based on the Spice Girls was greenlit with all five original singers returning to voice themselves. According to reports, the project would feature previously-released songs in addition to original music and the storyline would follow the Girls serving as superheroes. This follows 1997's Spiceworld: The Movie, the live-action movie that wasn't met with the warmest reception by critics but performed incredibly well at the box office.

As of now, the Spice Girls have not confirmed these reports of an upcoming farewell tour in 2021, so it's better to consider the report to be a rumor at this time. With word of the possibility quickly spreading, we should hopefully find out more information about the potential reunion soon one way or another. After selling about 700,000 tickets last year, however, it would seem that the odds are pretty high of the girls doing it once more while they still can. This rumor was originally reported by The Sun.