Rumors of a full-fledged Spice Girls reunion have just gotten a huge boost thanks to new pictures of all 5 of women together shared by Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice). The entire Spice Girls line-up has not been seen together since the 2012 London Olympic Closing Ceremony where they last performed. Ever since then, rumors have been swirling about a full reunion with a tour and album. It isn't clear if that's in the cards, but as Emma Bunton said in one of the photos, "the future is looking Spicy."

Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) reunited at Horner's home in London to discuss the future of the Spice Girls. Their manager, Simon Fuller, was also spotted walking into the house. Beckham shared the first photo and captioned it with, "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x."

The Spice Girls are the biggest selling British girl group of all time, selling over 85 million records worldwide. The 5-piece reunited for a massively successful tour in 2007 and as previously noted, they last performed at the 2012 London Olympic Closing Ceremony. The women even had a hit movie in 1997 with Spice World, which earned over $100 million at the box office. A lot has happened since then and there have been constant talks of a reunion ever since 2012. Last year, Victoria Beckham responded to rumors of a 2018 reunion by saying, "It is not happening." She went on to say that Girl Power is still alive and well but said that they were not getting back together.

It looks like Victoria Beckham may have changed her tune. Although nothing is confirmed, it certainly looks like there is something in the works for the future of the Spice Girls. 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the breakup of the group, so there could be some pretty massive offers on the table for a full-scale reunion of the world-famous group. Or, it could be something small like getting together for a commercial. At this point, it's too early to tell, so it's best to sit back and let the reunion photo spice up your life on its own for now. The group did release this statement to Entertainment Weekly

"We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

Longtime manager Simon Fuller told the Sun that there was a secret meeting held to talk about the possibilities of "TV projects in China, a new TV talent show, endorsement deals, and a compilation album celebrating their greatest hits." The one hold back is that Victoria Beckham does not want to provide new vocals to any possible upcoming songs.

Each of the Spice Girls has tried a solo career, but none of them really took off and they definitely did not compare to the world dominance that the 5 original women had. The reunion tour earned over $70 million, so it's assumed that a new reunion tour could bring in at least that much, not including endorsements and merchandising. We'll just have to wait and see what the Spice Girls do next, but for now, just enjoy knowing that they all reunited on Instagram. You can see the reunion pictures below, courtesy of Victoria Beckham's Instagram account.