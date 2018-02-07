It was reported last week that all 5 members of the classic Spice Girls lineup reunited with their manager, Simon Fuller, in London to discuss future business deals. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) shared a picture of the reunited group over at Geri Horner's (Ginger Spice) house, which lead to rampant rumors that a full-scale reunion was in the works, with some fans even holding out for a sequel to Spice World. While the movie sequel hasn't been brought up, a world tour is reportedly in the works.

A new report suggests that the business details that were talked about last week were actually about an upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour. The group previously reunited in 2008 for a very successful world tour, selling out arenas all over the world. A hometown gig at the O2 Arena, which holds 20,000 people, sold out in less than a minute, so a new reunion tour is expected to draw the same amount of people all over the world for fans hungry for some 90s nostalgia.

While the tour has yet to be officially confirmed, rumors have suggested that the tour will begin in England sometime in late summer, much like the last reunion tour and then travel throughout Europe and on to America possibly by the end of this fall or early 2019. Additionally, the tour will more than likely be about 40 dates in the United States alone, since the demand seems to be there. The Spice Girls reunion tour will probably be in arenas slightly smaller than the O2 Arena in the United States and might add some huge festival dates for the group in Europe.

The Spice Girls have not performed as a group since the 2012 Winter Olympics in London, England, which means that fans have been thinking about a reunion for 6 years now. When asked about the reunion rumor in 2016, Victoria Beckham said that it wasn't going to happen. She implied that the world had seen it and that "Girl Power" lives on. Apparently Victoria Beckham has changed her mind along with Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), who have probably been offered a lot of money to get together and tour again.

The Spice Girls stopped performing in 2000, after Geri Horner (Halliwell at the time) quit the band in 1998. The group never officially broke up and instead called it a hiatus in 2000. Many thought we would see more of The Spice Girls, but they went silent again until the 2012 Winter Olympics, which again, got fans hopes up for another tour. This is a developing story with more news including ticket on sale dates to be announced shortly. While you wait, you can head over to TMZ, who were the first to report about the Spice Girls reunion world tour.