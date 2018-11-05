Mel B, aka Scary Spice, Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, and Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice are going to tour as the The Spice Girls for the first time since 2008. However, Posh Spice won't be joining them for their 2-week tour in 2019. Instead, she's taking the time to focus on her clothing line. Victoria Beckham released a message of support to her friends and former bandmates about their upcoming tour. While Beckham seems to be on good terms, Mel B dressed as Posh for Halloween, and seemed to be mocking her and her decision not to tour with the group.

The Spice Girls announced today that they are reforming to play the Spice World Tour. They start on June 1st in Manchester, England at Etihad Stadium, then go June 3rd in Coventry, England at Ricoh Stadium, June 6th in Sunderland, England at Stadium of Light, June 8th in Edinburgh, Scotland at BT Murray Field Stadium, June 10th in Bristol, England at Ashton Gate Stadium, and June 15th in London, England at Wembley Stadium. All of the tour dates mentioned above are in the U.K., which isn't exactly the "world."

It's possible that the Spice Girls reunion shows in the U.K. are testing the waters to see what demand is out there for them. Tickets go on sale this Friday, and as of now, they are the only dates that have been announced. Even without Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, they should be able to sellout all of those venues, which will more than likely lead to more shows outside of the U.K. The 2008 tour was mostly sold out and earned the girls over $300 million in merchandise and ticket sales.

The Spice Girls last shared the stage together in 2012 for the Winter Olympics. They performed a medley of their hit songs "Wannabe" and "Spice Up Your Life." Since then, there have been numerous rumors that the group was going to get back together. Speculation went into overdrive early this year when the group shared pictures of themselves all together with their manager, Simon Fuller. It's believed that negotiations about a tour have been going on throughout the year, trying to get Victoria Beckham on board to participate. However, the group has decided to move on without her.

The Spice Girls formed in 1994 and were a worldwide explosion by 1996, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in the process. Their first single "Wannabe" went straight to number one in 37 different countries, and they are the best-selling female pop group of all time. Should they decide to venture outside of the U.K., the tour would more than likely be pretty massive since their original fans are probably in a higher tax bracket these days. You can check out the Spice World Tour announcement below, provided by the Spice Girls Twitter account.