Are the Spice Girls getting ready to make a big screen comeback? Though it has yet to be confirmed by the members of the group, a new report suggests that the immensely popular musical act is gearing up to make Spice World 2. If this goes according to the alleged plan, the movie could be timed to line up with the 25th anniversary of the original next year.

According to a new report, The Spice Girls have approached an unnamed but "renowned" screenwriter to pen the sequel. Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, is said to be the one heading up the proposed project. An unnamed source with knowledge of the situation had this to say about it.

"The girls have been talking about how to mark the film's anniversary and are actively considering making a tongue-in-cheek sequel. They have approached a screenwriter who is considering working on the project and making tentative steps forward. It is still in the early stages but they are talking to established names in the business, which proves they are taking a big screen comeback seriously."

Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown (Mel B) are said to be "tentatively" on board already. But the big question mark is Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice. She has been the big holdout in recent years, sitting out The Spice Girl's sold-out reunion tour in 2019. Beckham has stated that she is more focused on her family and business, as opposed to revisiting the past.

"It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.' I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

That said, the report notes the other members are hopeful Spice World 2 would be enough to lure Victoria Beckham back. There is no word on the movie's plot or how soon it could enter production. It also isn't clear who would be in the director's chair. No studio is attached at this time but it does seem like a good fit for a streaming service. It is easy to imagine Netflix jumping on something such as this, as they have deep pockets and nostalgic content always seems to play well on their platform.

Spice World was released in 1997 and was directed by Bob Spiers. Despite largely negative critical reviews, it earned $56 million at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing movie ever made by a musical group at the time. It featured high-profile cameos from other musicians such as Elton John and Meat Loaf. Meanwhile, all five members of the Spice Girls are going to reunite in animated form for a superhero feature being produced by Paramount. The movie was originally expected to arrive in 2020 but last year interrupted every Hollywood studio's plans in a big, bad way. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the possible sequel are made available. This news comes to us via The Sun.