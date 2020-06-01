Emma Stone is Spider-Gwen in some excellent fan art from The Amazing Spider-Man. The actress starred as Gwen Stacy alongside Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker. Stone had a large part in both movies, which made her death in the second installment so shocking. Instead of moving on with a third installment, Sony partnered up with Marvel Studios and brought Tom Holland on board for a franchise reboot that has given Sony the biggest hit they've ever had. Even so, there are still a lot of Marvel fans who would love to see Stone reprise her role in the future.

Spider-Gwen was seen on the big screen for the first time in 2018's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Since then, the character has been at the forefront of conversations about the future of the Spider-Man franchise. There have been rumors about a female-led Into the Spider-Verse spin-off, but that would also be animated. It seems that Sony could do a live-action Spider-Gwen movie at some point. Artist Pablo believes Emma Stone is still the right person for the job.

Pablo's fan art features Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen, and it looks almost like official artwork for an upcoming movie. She is shown with a comic-accurate suit, though she is not wearing a hood or mask in the art, which makes sense since the focus is supposed to be on Stone as the character. The death of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 almost made the idea to ditch the trilogy a good decision for some fans. Could we see Gwen come back in a future live-action project? Sony seems pretty willing to pull off just about anything with the Spider-Man franchise, so we'll have to wait and see.

Tom Holland was supposed to prepare for the Spider-Man 3 production this summer, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen at this time. The young actor also has the Uncharted adaptation on the way, which was able to start production, albeit briefly, before everything was shut down. As for seeing Spider-Gwen on the big screen, it is unclear when that will happen due to most of Hollywood taking a breather. Sony originally announced that the sequel would be released on April 8th, 2022, but the release date was later delayed by six months to October 7th.

Sony also has Morbius ready to go. The movie, which stars Jared Leto, was supposed to open in theaters next month, but it has been delayed until next year. Venom 2 was supposed to open in theaters this fall, but the movie will now also be released next year, due to the world's current state of affairs. While productions are shut down, it gives the studio some time to flesh out other developments. Hopefully one of the upcoming projects includes a live-action version of Spider-Gwen. While we wait to see, you can check out what Emma Stone could look like as the character, thanks to PabloRuizzx's Instagram account.