Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has quickly emerged as one of the quintessential comic book movies. Soon after the first movie wowed audiences everywhere, talk of spin-offs began, with fans crying out for a movie focused on Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen. In a recent interview, Steinfeld offered an update on a potential Spider-Gwen standalone adventure, and whether any talks were currently taking place.

"Not that I know of, I am not in the know with these things."

Well, that is rather disappointing to read and hear. Despite the lack of progress, Hailee Steinfeld is still hopeful that the movie will eventually take shape, with the actor feeling that now is the time to start working out how it will be put together.

"It's funny, because I feel like this is the time to figure it out. But I do think, obviously, everything has kind of been slightly put on hold. So there hasn't been much that I've heard lately."

The current global circumstances have, of course, brought the entertainment industry to a grinding halt, so it is not too much of a surprise to hear that the Spider-Gwen movie has been put to one side for the time being.

Steinfeld, who has also been linked to another superhero role in Marvel Studios' live-action Hawkeye series, previously discussed the Into the Spider-Verse spin-off saying that playing a "strong female superhero" in the Spider-Verse is "quite a privilege." she added that "the thought of a spin-off is incredible. If that were to ever happen I'd be honored to be a part of it. I'd love that opportunity," she said in 2019, describing Spider-Gwen as a "strong" and "free-spirited badass."

"She's her own person," Steinfeld added. "She's kind of above all." For those unaware, Spider-Gwen is an alternate version of the Spider-Man love-interest Gwen Stacy, who, in her universe, is the one bitten by a radioactive spider. The rumored spinoff is said to be female-led and will team-up Spider-Gwen with the clairvoyant Madame Web as well as several other spider-powered superheroines from across the Marvel multiverse, including Spider-Girl, Spider-Woman, and Cindy Moon, a.k.a. the web-slinging Silk.

2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales who, after gaining superpowers from a spider bite, decides to protect the city as Spider-Man. Soon, he meets alternate versions of himself and gets embroiled in an epic battle to save the multiverse. The movie features groundbreaking visuals and has gone on to be considered one of, if not the best, Spider-Man movie ever made.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman, and a story by Lord. It stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, alongside the voices of Jake Johnson, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber alongside Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen.

A sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was recently pushed back from April to October 2022 due to the ongoing global situation, but currently remains in development. This comes to us from Entertainment Tonight.