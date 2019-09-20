Once again, John Mulaney's Spider-Ham is here to delight. The stand-out character from Sony's Oscar-winning movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is back in an animated short that reveals what the super pig had been up to before he was pulled into a portal to meet Miles Morales and his assortment of spider-people. Spoiler alert: he was eating a hotdog.

Although you can catch it in the blu-ray special features of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it's now been released on the Marvel HQ Youtube channel as well. Titled Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham, the animated short is written by Miguel Jiron and directed by David Schulenburg, two of the men behind the animation of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It features the voices of the hilarious John Mulaney as the Spider-Ham himself, Peter Porker, and Aaron LaPlante as his adversary Doctor Crawdaddy. The video's synopsis reads:

"It's another normal day for Peter Porker, a.k.a. the Spectacular Spider-Ham, fighting bad guys and loving hot dogs, until a mysterious portal starts messing with the very fabric of his cartoon reality!"

The sequence is only four minutes long, but it is pure adorable goodness with Scooby-Doo style hallway chases, plenty of puns, meta quips, animation gags and peak Mulaney timing. It's just another reminder of why Spider-Ham stole every scene he was in. There has been talk about giving the crime fighting pig his own project, and this neither confirms nor denies that, but it sure does give a glimpse at what it could be. Geared towards children, the character is a perfect joining of voice talent and inherent visual comedy gold.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was by far one of Sony's biggest successes of last year. The unique animation, wonderful performances from Shameik Moore (The Get Down) and Jake Johnson (New Girl), and the tight story made it a breakout hit. It won Best Animated Feature Film at both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes along with dozens of other nominations and wins. It grossed over $375 million worldwide and more than tripled its budget. Spider-Verse's success along with fellow Spider-Man comic universe character Venom's whopping $856 million worldwide gross, likely played a role in Disney and Sony going their separate ways after failed negotiations.

It's no surprise that Sony immediately announced a follow-up to Miles Morales' story, but there have been no more details about the prospective project since. Into the Spider-Verse writer Phil Lord and his production partner Chris Miller left the now Disney owned 20th Century Fox and signed a deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the deal, they will create live-action and animated series beneath their Lord Miller Production company. Taking priority will be content that lives within Sony's growing "Spider-Verse." With a resume that includes Into the Spider-Verse and Lego Movie, they have my full faith with the characters, and if we could get a Spider-Ham a la Lego Movie, they will have my money too.

You can check out the animated short at the kid-friendly Marvel Youtube channel Marvel HQ.