PlayStation teased the return of Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2 for the PS5. However, that will have to happen after the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales game, which will be released this winter. Even though Marvel fans are anxiously awaiting the return of Peter Parker, they are equally excited about a game featuring Morales after the major success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Plus, the trailer for the forthcoming game makes it look pretty amazing.

In the latest PlayStation Blog post, Brian Horton, Spider-Man: Miles Morales' creative director, lets Marvel fans know that Insomniac Games will be bringing back Peter Parker for another video game adventure. "Oh and one last thing: Many of you fans have wondered if Peter Parker is OK," said Horton. "Don't worry, we still have much of Peter's story left to tell. But this game is all about Miles, a critical part of our Spider-Man universe, and you won't want to miss what happens." The 2018 Spider-Man PS4 game was a major hit with gamers of all walks of life.

Brian Horton went on to note that the series' creative director, Bryan Intihar, has a lot in the works for the Marvel's Spider-Man universe. Horton says, "It's been great to also work with Bryan Intihar, who directed the first game, as he continues to imagine big things for the Marvel's Spider-Man universe." Spider-Man 2 will end up being one of the PS5's most anticipated games when it is officially announced by Insomniac Games. With Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the way this winter, it's safe to say that we won't be seeing Peter Parker until late 2021 or early 2022.

As for the next big screen adventure for Miles Morales, that is officially being worked on right now. It was just announced that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is in the very beginning stages of production. As of this writing, the sequel is still on target to meet its October 2022 release date. While that seems like a long time to wait, it really isn't when all of the work that went into the first installment is taken into account. The animation brought comic books to life in a way that nobody had ever even thought was possible, which takes some time.

As for the next time we'll see Peter Parker on the big screen, that won't be for a while either. Marvel Studios and Sony originally planned to have Spider-Man 3 go into production this summer, but that obviously isn't happening. Plus, Tom Holland has the long-awaited Uncharted movie to finish first. With that being said, Marvel fans are still holding out hope that Holland's take on Parker will make it into Venom 2, which opens in theaters next summer, after having its release date pushed back. You can head over to the PlayStation Blog to read more of what Brian Horton had to say about Spider-Man: Miles Morales. You can also check out the game's trailer recap below.