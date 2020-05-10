The news that a live-action Spider-Man 2099 TV show could be heading into production in the near future has been met with cheers from fans of the futurist web-slinger. Well, following this exciting news, a new piece of fan art casts Oscar Isaac as the man behind the mask, Miguel O'Hara.

The artwork shows Oscar Isaac looking particularly pensive as he scales the wall of a ludicrously tall building in the future New York City, now known as Nueva York. The Spider-Man of 2099, Miguel O'Hara, is a brilliant geneticist who attempts to recreate the abilities of the original Spider-Man in other people and later suffers a related accident that causes half of his DNA to be re-written with a spider's genetic code.

The artist behind the artwork Apexform, specifically suggests a Disney+ show for Isaac's Spider-Man, though that could prove to be tricky, considering Sony still owns the character. But, having said that, deals have been done before between the two studios, and should the idea prove to be popular there is nothing standing in their way of coming to some sort of arrangement once again.

It is worth noting that this would not be the first time that Oscar Isaac has portrayed the Spider-Man of the future, having voiced the character in a post-credits scene from 2018's superb animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, making the Star Wars star the most obvious (but no less perfect) choice to bring the character to life in live-action.

The new of the Spider-Man 2099 series for Disney+ though is still very much a rumor at this stage, and should in no way be taken as confirmation. The rumors began thanks to a usually pretty reliable source, Mikey Sutton, who claimed on social media that discussions between Sony and Marvel Studios have taken place about the project.

"Spider-Man is coming to television. It just won't be Peter Parker. I received a phone call earlier this evening letting me know that a Spider-Man 2099 live-action show has been discussed for Disney+. In other words, this'll be a Sony-Marvel Studios collaboration if it is greenlit with Kevin Feige manning the controls. I know quite little of this property, and while I usually try to dig deeper before releasing a story such as this, this source has been accurate in the past. I will continue to ask around and keep you all updated."

Spider-Man 2099 made his first full appearance back in the 1992 comic Spider-Man 2099 #1 and was created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi. The Marvel 2099 imprint not only features a future story for Spider-Man, but also Hulk, Doom, Punisher, Ghost Rider, and several others.The character has appeared in other forms of media, including TV shows and video games. So far, the character has made only one film appearance, in 2018's critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The animated movie follows the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man as he helps return many other Spider-characters to their own worlds. Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Isaac, doesn't appear until a post-credits scene. However, it's likely he'll have a role in the movie's upcoming sequel. This comes to us from The artist Apexform.