Another villain from Peter Parker's past is joining in on Spider-Man 3. It has been confirmed that Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus. The actor previously played the part in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 alongside Tobey Maguire's version of the Marvel hero. Yet, it appears we are venturing further into multiverse territory here as Tom Holland's Spidey will now tangle his web with Molina.

According to multiple reports, Alfred Molina is indeed returning as Doc Ock. Rumors had circulated recently suggesting it to be the cast but now it has been confirmed. There is no word yet on how Otto Octavious will factor into the plot, as story details are firmly being kept under wraps for the time being. Production is currently underway on the sequel, which will pick up after the events of 2019's Far From Home. Jon Watts, who directed both of Tom Holland's solo Spider-Man movies, has once again returned to the helm.

The casting further cements the idea that Spider-Man 3, which does not yet have an official title, will be exploring the multiverse. It had previously been revealed that Jamie Foxx will return as Electro, having previously played the part in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which featured Andrew Garfield as the webslinger. So there will be villains from each live-action version of Spider-Man in the movie. Additionally, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange, serving as Peter Parker's new mentor.

Not only that, but it has been heavily rumored, and even hinted at by Sony, that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be returning alongside Tom Holland. That, coupled with the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is also on the horizon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio could be building up to a live-action Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man 2, released in 2004, is still widely considered to be one of the best entries in the franchise to date. Alfred Molina played Doctor Otto Octavious, a brilliant scientist who winds up with four mechanical limbs, hence the name Doctor Octopus. The character is one of Spider-Man's oldest foes from the pages of Marvel Comics. Molina was a one-and-done villain, seemingly meeting his demise at the end of the movie. Directed by Sam Raimi, it earned $788 million at the global box office. Some of Molina's other credits include Magnolia, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Chocolat.

The success of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse showed that audiences are ready to accept the idea of a multiverse with open arms. That has prompted a wave of ambitious projects from both the Marvel and DC side that will bring back actors from the past to star alongside the actors of the present. The Flash, for example, will be bringing back Micheal Keaton's Batman. Spider-Man 3 is currently set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.