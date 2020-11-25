Alfred Molina is reportedly reprising his Doctor Octopus role for Spider-Man 3. The highly anticipated sequel is currently filming in Atlanta after a few setbacks, due to the public health crisis. It has already been confirmed that Jamie Foxx is joining up with Tom Holland as Electro, though the actor mysteriously deleted his social media post confirming the news. Foxx originally played the villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Andrew Garfield as the hero, while Molina originally played Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 with Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker.

According to sources close to Disney and Sony, Alfred Molina is already on the Spider-Man 3 set. Geeks World Wide, who have an excellent track record, broke the news and state that Molina has started on "some stunt choreography and has started filming his scenes in the past couple weeks." As for story details, those are all being kept under wraps. It should also be noted that this casting news has not been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios or Sony.

Sam Raimi directed Spider-Man 2, which is where Alfred Molina introduced his take on Doctor Octopus. He instantly became a fan-favorite and has said over the years that he would return to the role in "a heartbeat." In an interview from 2014, Molina talked about his experience making the 2004 superhero movie. "That was the most fun I think I've ever had on a movie of that kind," says Molina. "Those big, big sort of features where you spend like six months hanging off a wire, you know... It was the first movie of that kind that I'd ever been involved in. I had a wonderful time. I loved it."

It's unclear if Alfred Molina will be playing the Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2, or if this will be a new take on the villain. It is also unclear as to whether or not more characters from the Spider-Verse will be making their way to Spider-Man 3 to join Tom Holland. Regardless, whatever Sony and Marvel are planning is going to be pretty massive, which fans are hoping will be a live-action take on the Spider-Verse.

Sony has not been shy about wanting to get their own version of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, and a live-action Spider-Verse could be the ticket. With that being said, some comic book movie fans might not be so into the multiverse ideas with DC doing the same thing with their long-awaited The Flash movie. For now, we'll have to wait and see how these different versions of characters are treated when Spider-Man 3 hits theaters. Regardless, Peter Parker already has his work cut out for him, thanks to Mysterio framing him for murder and revealing his superhero secret to the world. Geeks World Wide was the first to report on Alfred Molina joining the cast of Spider-Man 3.