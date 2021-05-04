One of the biggest rumors surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now, and more specifically upcoming Spider-Man sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is that previous iterations of the webslinger, namely Tobey Maguire and ﻿The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield, will reprise their roles and assist Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker on a multiverse-related adventure. Well, despite various pieces of evidence to suggest that this will indeed be the case, Andrew Garfield has arrived to throw a bucket of water on the idea. When asked in an interview about the rumor, Garfield could not help but laugh at the idea that any answer he could give would ruin anything.

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQpic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

"There isn't anything to ruin bro! I have to just quickly cut you off. There's nothing to ruin. Like it's so crazy too. Dude, it's f****** hilarious to me because it's like...I do have this Twitter account and I see like how often Spider-Man is trending and it's people freaking out about a thing and I'm just like...guys, guys guys guys like...I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say like, I recommend that you chill. Like listen, I can't speak for anything else but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call."

So, along with revealing that he has a Twitter account to keep an eye on these things, Andrew Garfield flat-out denies any suggestion that he will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, even likening the situation to a game of Mafia or Werewolf."You know what it feels like though. Because this hasn't come up yet in an interview," the actor continued. "Do you ever play the game Werewolf? or Mafia? You know that game, and I think it's something similar, where you convincing everyone that you're not in the Mafia? Like I feel like I'm in a game of f****** Werewolf or Mafia where I'm not the Werewolf," Garfield said. "I promise you I'm not the Werewolf, and everyone's like 'You're the werewolf! You're the f****** werewolf, look at him he's doing the thing!"

Garfield then doubled down on the denial, stating once again that he has not received a call from Marvel, and even theorizing that perhaps the studio is just testing the waters. "Listen, I would've gotten a call by now, that's what I'm saying. Like I don't want to rule anything out. Maybe they want to call me. Maybe they're going to call me and say like 'hey, people want this.' Maybe they're doing market research," Garfield joked.

In the past, returning star Tom Holland has also remained adamant that neither Garfield nor Maguire will feature saying, "It would be amazing if they were because they [Marvel] haven't told me that yet, and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end. So, it would be a miracle if they could've kept that from me, but at the moment there is no cameo from the two boys."

Despite Garfield's recent rebuttal to the rumors, the speculation is likely to carry on. What we do know about Spider-Man: No Way Home is that Tom Holland will reprise the role for Marvel's upcoming MCU sequel, teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, with Peter Parker and his chums being thrown into the madness of the multiverse. We also know, thanks to the actor himself, that Alfred Molina will reprise the role of Doctor Octopus from 2004's Spider-Man 2.﻿So, maybe the rumors are not as crazy as Garfield would have us believe...

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Josh Horowitz.