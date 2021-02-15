Succession star Arian Moayed has reportedly joined the cast of Spider-Man 3. It is believed that Moayed is playing a detective in the highly anticipated sequel, and that he may have already filmed some scenes. Details are scarce at the moment, but the movie has been filming for the past few months in Atlanta, after pre-production took place in and around the New York City area in October 2020. As of this writing, neither Marvel Studios, nor Sony have confirmed Moayed's involvement in Spider-Man 3.

Arian Moayed plays Stewy Hosseini, an investor, in the hit HBO series Succession. He received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo and also starred in the Tony Award-winning The Humans. Moayed has also had TV roles in Madam Secretary, Mr. Mercedes, and Inventing Anna, along with big screen roles in Rosewater, Rock the Kasbah, and Songs for a Sloth. Moayed has not yet spoken publicly about possibly having a role in the upcoming Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man 3 stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei, along with Holland's Infinity War co-star Benedict Cumberbatch, who is back as Doctor Strange. Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx have also joined the cast and are portraying their roles from Sony's previous Spider-Man movies. As for those Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire rumors, they may, or may not be true. Holland has since claimed that they will not be making appearances in the sequel, though many believe that the young actor has finally learned how to keep MCU secrets after a checkered past of spoiling things for fans.

Tom Holland has also spoken about how great he thinks Spider-Man 3 is going to be, noting, "I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it." From the reports and rumors coming in, it seems like it will certainly be a lot different from anything that has come before it, which could have some big connections to WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Disney+ series, which is currently streaming, has been a slow burn mystery that has been promised to lead right up to the Doctor Strange sequel.

With only three episodes left, MCU fans are wondering how exactly WandaVision will connect to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As with all things having to do with Marvel Studios, those secrets are being kept tightly under wraps, just like the Spider-Man 3 secrets. For now, Sony and Marvel Studios are only going to tease a little bit, which will only fuel more speculation and fan theories from this point on. Murphy's Multiverse was the first to report on Arian Moayed joining the stuffed cast of Spider-Man 3. We'll just have to wait and see if it ends up being confirmed in the next handful of months.