With rumors of his potential involvement swirling around on the internet for months, it's now being reported that Daredevil star Charlie Cox has been on set for Spider-Man 3 --- and he's already wrapped filming. According to a new report from ComicBook.com, the outlet can "confirm" that Cox has already come and gone to the set to shoot his appearance. As of now, no one at Marvel or Sony has yet officially confirmed the news.

Per the report, Charlie Cox is expected to play Matt Murdock in Spider-Man 3, but it's still unclear if he'll be playing the same Matt Murdock he portrayed for three seasons on Daredevil, or if he'll be playing an unrelated, rebooted version of the character brought into the MCU through the multi-verse. In any case, such a cameo would be very exciting for Daredevil fans who've now spent years calling for the character's return, especially if it leads to a revival of the TV series.

Similarly, Daredevil fans have also called for Vincent D'Onofrio to appear as Kingpin if Cox will be back as Matt Murdock. D'Onofrio's performance as Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk on the Netflix series has been met with high praise from viewers and critics alike, and the actor has made it clear that he'd be up for returning to the role if the opportunity ever comes along. Though ComicBook.com is reporting on Cox's involvement, there's still no indication at this time that D'Onofrio will appear in the movie.

This report also follows some recent teases from Marvel boss Kevin Feige that the superheroes from Marvel's Netflix shows could be on their way to the MCU. In one interview, Feige said that Matt Murdock, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and the other characters from these shows are "on the board" at Marvel Studios, suggesting they could potentially be brought back any time. When asked specifically about Cox's potential return as Daredevil in another interview, Feige coyly said, "We'll see."

It's also been rumored that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be back to reprise their roles, appearing in Spider-Man 3 as alternate Spider-Men through the MCU's live-action multiverse. This hasn't been confirmed at this time, but bringing them both in seems plausible, given what we now know about the cast. Alfred Molina, who co-starred with Maguire in Spider-Man 2, will be back as Doctor Octopus, while Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Why bring in these villains without their respective Spideys?

Spider-Man 3, which isn't yet officially titled, is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Set in the MCU, it brings back Tom Holland as Peter Parker along with returning franchise stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon. Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear as Doctor Strange ahead of starring in his own upcoming sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is directed by original Spider-Man movie helmer Sam Raimi. Spider-Man 3 will release on Dec. 17, 2021, with Doctor Strange 2 hitting theaters on March 25, 2022. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.