Despite everything that is going on in the entertainment industry right now, the show must go on. The biggest show in Hollywood right now is the Marvel Cinematic Universe and one of the next movies to go in front of cameras will be Spider-Man 3, according to the current plan anyway. Now, we know who one of the most important people behind the camera will be as cinematographer Seamus McGarvey has been added to the crew, and this won't be his first go-around in the MCU.

According to a new report, Seamus McGarvey will be handling cinematography duties on the currently untitled Spider-Man 3. Jon Watts, who directed both previous installments, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, is returning to helm the sequel. McGarvey previously worked as the cinematographer on The Avengers, in addition to shooting the post-credits sequence that was attached to Thor. Some of McGarvey's other credits include Godzilla, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Accountant and The Greatest Showman, as well as the Oscar-winning drama Atonement. So not only has McGarvey worked on one of the biggest MCU movies in the past, but he's also got an impressive resume otherwise.

At present, the plan is to begin shooting the movie in July. Though, given the current situation with productions being on hold all across the world, that could change. Tom Holland will be returning as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. While plot details currently remain under wraps, it will be picking up with the massive cliffhanger we were left with at the end of last summer's Far From Home. Mysterio framed the young hero for murder and revealed his secret identity to the world, via J. Jonah Jameson and the Daily Bugle.

There are rumors that a certain famed lawyer from the Marvel universe may be brought in to help get Peter Parker out of this mess, with many expecting Charlie Cox to return as Daredevil. But that has yet to be substantiated in any meaningful way. Erik Sommars and Chris McKenna penned the screenplay. As far as casting goes, Zendaya will be returning as MJ. It's also expected that Marissa Tomei will be back as Aunt May. There is no word on who the main villain will be and no actors' names have come up yet. If production is truly still looking to begin in July, we could be hearing more on that front sooner rather than later.

This iteration of Spider-Man has proved to be quite successful. Audiences fell in love with Tom Holland's take on the character after his debut in Captain America: Civil War. Homecoming then went on to gross $880 million worldwide, with Far From Home becoming Sony's biggest release ever, earning $1.12 billion. It certainly didn't hurt that Spider-Man appeared in Avengers: Endgame, which grossed an all-time record $2.8 billion. Spider-Man 3 is currently slated to hit theaters on July 16, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Discussing Film.