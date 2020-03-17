Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to begin shooting this summer (though that could change given how many productions have been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak), but little is known about Tom Holland's next big screen adventure as Peter Parker. We do know the Marvel Cinematic Universe hero is going to be in big trouble, given what happened at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Now, Kevin Smith has shared an intriguing rumor in regards to how, or more specifically who, might help get Mr. Parker out of this pickle.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Spider-Man 3. Granted, this is just a rumor for the time being, but if it proves to be true, this could be a big reveal that certain fans don't want spoiled. During a recent episode of Kevin Smith's Fatman on Batman podcast, the director and noted Marvel fanboy decided to share a little something he's heard about the movie. Specifically, that none other than Charlie Cox will appear as Matt Murdock to serve as Peter Parker's lawyer. Here's what Smith had to say about it.

"I heard another piece of good f***** news. Did You hear that Spider-Man, the new Spider-Man movie, gonna have a lawyer in it? Charlie Cox, they're bringing in as Matt Murdock. That's been the rumor online and they say that's like the one that like Marvel's like god damn it how did that get out?"

This would, for a wide variety of reasons, but a huge deal. There have been unsubstantiated rumors floating around online suggesting something like this could happen. Though, it's not clear precisely where Kevin Smith is getting his information from. In any case, the idea of Daredevil effectively being made part of the MCU in a significant way by bringing Charlie Cox to the big screen would be massive. Even if he doesn't suit up as the Man Without Fear. Matt Murdock is, after all, a highly skilled lawyer, and that's something Peter Parker could use right now.

Far From Home ended with Mysterio, not only revealing Spider-Man's secret identity to the world, but also pinning his murder on the young hero. It would then, make sense, for Peter Parker to get dragged into court. Why not have a famous lawyer from the Marvel universe represent him? That said, it might make sense to have Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, handle the job, since she is getting a series on Disney+.

Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix and was easily the most beloved of the streaming service's Marvel shows. It was unceremoniously canceled in November 2018, along with the rest of Netflix's Marvel series, one by one. It's been unclear to what degree these shows are, or were, connected to the larger MCU, and if they will ever be referenced again. For that reason, having Matt Murdock show up would have major implications. Spider-Man 3 is currently set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021. Feel free to check out the full episode of Fatman on Batman from Kevin Smith YouTube channel.

Perspective: While I, too, hope this rumor is true, please remember that I only talked about it with @marcbernardin on #FatManBeyond after I read about it on the internet, just like everyone else. This means I have no inside info. Much like everybody else, I’m just a hopeful fan. https://t.co/t8Kn080UIY — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 17, 2020