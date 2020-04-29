Charlie Cox has addressed the Spider-Man 3 and Daredevil rumors in a new interview. While production on the highly anticipated sequel has been delayed, Tom Holland has still been hyping Marvel Cinematic Universe fans by revealing that the story is amazing. Obviously, the rumor mill has been running in overdrive, especially after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which finds Holland's Peter Parker character in quite the predicament. Since he's in trouble, he may need some legal representation.

If Peter Parker needs a lawyer, Matt Murdock would be the choice. It seems like the perfect way to introduce Murdock to the MCU and it's something fans have wanted to see for a long time now. But is it going to happen? If it is, Charlie Cox doesn't know about it. He had this to say about the Spider-Man 3 rumors involving Daredevil.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it... If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

Charlie Cox doesn't seem to think that his version of Daredevil will be included in Spider-Man 3, which is a shame. However, the actor could also be keeping a secret, because that would obviously be massive for MCU fans. Regardless, the actor is okay with the way everything worked out. "Look, I had a great time. I'm so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it," said Cox. If he's not in the running, Marvel Studios should know that the actor would be willing to return as Matt Murdock for Spider-Man 3.

Charlie Cox also says he's a huge fan of Marvel movies. "I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why," he says. "But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool." Matt Murdock showing up as Peter Parker's lawyer would fit in quite nicely with the storyline, at least from the little details we have at the moment.

Marvel fans were not happy to learn that all of the Netflix shows, including Daredevil were getting the axe. However, there has been hope that these characters will now be able to appear in the MCU, or in new shows for the Disney+ streaming service. Will it happen in Spider-Man 3? For now, it seems doubtful, but if we know anything, it's that Marvel Studios are experts at keeping their secrets under wraps, even when they're working with Sony to deliver a new Peter Parker adventure. Perhaps Tom Holland will spoil some news in the coming future. The interview with Charlie Cox was originally conducted by Comic Book.