The cast of Spider-Man 3 is really starting to get crowded with so many big names reportedly on board, but fans of Marvel's Daredevil series are hoping there's still room for one more. Along with characters from previous Spider-Man movies, it was recently reported that Daredevil star Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role from the Netflix series in the movie as well. The rumors have led to Kingpin also trending on Twitter alongside Daredevil, as many fans are hoping Vincent D'Onofrio will also be invited to appear in Spider-Man 3.

"Daredevil is back, but you know who we really need is Kingpin to return! One of the most boss performances in any movie or TV show ever," writer Dan Niles tweeted.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: IMO, Vincent D'Onofrios Kingpin is every bit as good as Heath Ledger's Joker," another fan responds, clearly hoping to see the return of the character as well. Despite all of the other actors rumored to appear in Spider-Man 3, another fan tweet states, "What I'm most excited about... is that the chances of Vincent D'Onofrio coming back AS THE KINGPIN is prob really high."

"If this is true but you don't give us the Spider-Man and Kingpin face-off we all deserve, throw the whole movie away," another fan says.

It's hard to tell exactly what's going to happen in Spider-Man 3 at this point. What we know for sure is that the movie will serve as a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home with Tom Holland reprising his role as the titular web-slinger. After months of rumors of the sequel introducing a multiverse, it has since been reported that Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear in the movie as Doctor Strange, seemingly to help set up the rumored multiverse storyline.

In recent weeks, it's begun to look more and more like the rumors are true. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star Jamie Foxx revealed that he was set to reprise his role as Electro in Spider-Man 3, though he wouldn't clarify that it would be by way of a multiverse. More recently, it was reported that Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 actor Alfred Molina will also be featured to reprise his role as Doctor Octopus. Bringing in these iconic villains from other Spider-Man movie universes seemed to all but confirm that a live-action spider-verse was on the way.

This week, there has been a lot of chatter from Marvel fans amid new reports that Tobey Maguire is in talks to appear in the movie alongside Kirsten Dunst. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are also reported to reprise their Amazing Spider-Man roles, but as with Maguire and Dunst, they haven't been officially confirmed by Sony or Marvel. With these rumors still very fresh, fan excitement continued to grow even more rapidly with another report suggesting Charlie Cox might be showing up in the movie as well to finally bring back the Daredevil character. In any case, Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.

