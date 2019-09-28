Jon Watts is reportedly in final talks to direct Spider-Man 3, the sequel to this summer's blockbuster hit Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel fans woke up today with news that Sony and Marvel Studios had finally reached a deal to bring Tom Holland's Spider-Man back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is a far cry from where both studios were in late August, which saw Holland's Peter Parker packing his bags for an exclusive deal with Sony. At the time, Watts did not have a deal in place to direct the third installment.

According to sources, Jon Watts is now close to signing on to direct the sequel to this year's Spider-Man: Far From Home. One of the major concerns about the upcoming third movie, other than the fact Kevin Feige was out of the picture, was the chance that Watts might not return after directing the first two installments. Watts was able to bring a youthful and fun energy to the iconic superhero, which was in stark contrast to what Sony had previously done with the character. Watts and the studios have yet to comment on the matter.

Spider-Man: Homecoming was a box office success, earning over $880 million. The Sony and Marvel Studios partnership was already paying off for both studios as Peter Parker showed up in Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (amongst others). Marvel ended up with the highest grossing movie of all time, thanks to Endgame, and Far From Home made over $1 billion, which is now Sony's highest grossing movie ever. Jon Watt's directorial style is a huge factor as to why these movies have been so profitable, so it's going to be nice to see that they will have the stylistic continuity too.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige seemed positive that the relationship with Sony was over. While he was not happy about the situation, he was more than happy with the way everything worked out for both studios. It's unprecedented to see two rival studios sharing a character and having them both reap the benefits. Tom Holland remained positive that a deal would be reached, but Sony later released a statement stating that the talks were over, while revealing their mission to move forward without Feige. It's at that point that most MCU fans were sure Holland wasn't coming back.

Now, the creative team behind the last two Spider-Man movies is returning to finish off the story. Peter Parker was in some pretty heavy trouble at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, so it will be nice to see him hopefully get some help from his MCU allies. In addition to the upcoming sequel, which hits theaters on July 16th, 2021, Tom Holland's Peter Parker will also show up in one more MCU movie, though it's unclear what that will be at this point in time. The Jon Watts news was first reported by Deadline.