Benedict Cumberbatch has reportedly joined the cast of Spider-Man 3. According to sources, Cumberbatch will take on the mentor role in the highly anticipated sequel, which was previously filled by Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson. The news comes after it was revealed that Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as Electro from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which the actor confirmed on social media and then quickly deleted it. With production set to begin next week, it appears that all of the casting is now being finalized.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is also expected to begin shooting by the end of October or early November, according to Benedict Cumberbatch. Cumberbatch's appearance in Spider-Man 3 could be how Electro makes his way into this particular reality for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, since Doctor Strange 2 will deal with alternate realities. Parker was last seen in a lot of hot water at the conclusion of Spider-Man: Far From Home, thanks to Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio character, who unvieled Parker's true identity to the world.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange could end up being the one who Tom Holland's Peter Parker looks to for help. Spider-Man 3 is preparing to shoot in New York, which also happens to be where one of Strange's Sanctums is. While Marvel Studios and Sony have yet to confirm Cumberbatch's casting, it seems likely that he will be included in the sequel, especially since he will be shooting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at pretty much the same time. Plus, the casting fits as another father-figure role for the young superhero who can now use all the help that he can get since Tony Stark is gone.

Benedict Cumberbatch will join Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, and Jamie Foxx in Spider-Man 3. As for other secret guests, that is unclear at the moment. With Sony reaching into alternate realities alongside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, anything is possible, which provides a lot of possibilities for the future, including the long-talked about live-action Spider-Verse movie. It is believed that Sony has wanted to do the live-action version of the animated box office smash for quite some time now, as they look for their own Avengers: Endgame.

As of this writing, Spider-Man 3 is still on schedule to hit theaters on December 17th, 2021, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is on track for March 25th, 2022. Benedict Cumberbatch's appearance with Peter Parker may go a long way in setting up his own sequel, which just so happens to hit theaters a few months after Spider-Man 3. For now, we'll just have to see what Marvel Studios has up their sleeves with Sony, because they aren't going to leak any secrets out themselves. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce that Benedict Cumberbatch has joined the cast of Spider-Man 3.