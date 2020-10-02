The recent, shockingly surprising news that Jamie Foxx will be reprising the role of Spider-Man villain Electro for the upcoming Spider-Man 3 has fans wondering (and praying) that this will lead to Charlie Cox's Daredevil also being brought into the fray. Following the announcement of Foxx's involvement, Daredevil fans have taken to social media to plead the case for Matt Murdock's triumphant return.

Some fans are going to be hugely disappointed if Cox's iteration of the Man Without Fear is left out of proceedings, with many hoping Murdock will be brought in as Peter Parker's lawyer following the finale of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Others are wondering whether bringing back Jamie Foxx as Electro for Spider-Man 3 is simply an absent-minded mistake on Marvel's part.

Whilst some are hoping that Jamie Foxx's return as Electro will open the doorway for many others, including characters from the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series and perhaps even Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.

Many Marvel fans are convinced that bringing Foxx back as Electro will be a product of director Sam Raimi's upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and will lead to all kinds of comic book insanity.

Others though have reasoned that it will be the result of Wanda's meddling with reality in the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, which is due for release in December.

Marvel fans were left disappointed when it was announced back in 2018 that Netflix had decided not to continue the seminal Daredevil series. Many have been hoping that the show will return ever since, or at least that the original cast will be given the opportunity to play their respective characters again somewhere else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While it remains unlikely that the Netflix version of Daredevil will be resurrected, it is entirely possible that the character will eventually be folded into the MCU. The contract for Daredevil expires very soon, meaning that Marvel can use him again is they so choose. Whilst Marvel Studios do still retain the rights to the Daredevil property, as well as the rest of The Defenders, the initial agreement between Marvel and Netflix stipulated that should any of the superhero series be axed, Marvel Studios would have to refrain from using the characters for a certain time after the shows were canceled. As a result of Marvel's agreement with the streaming service, they have been unable to include any of the characters in any of their recent shows or movies. However, with the comic book giant having mastered the art of planning ahead, it would not be too surprising if they already have ideas in place for how to introduce Matt Murdock into the wider MCU.

As for Spider-Man 3, hardly anything is yet known about the plot of the movie, but Tom Holland will be back as Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, and he'll be joined by Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Peter's best friend and confidante Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. The movie is expected to follow on from the shocking finale of last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home which saw Peter Parker outed as Spider-Man by everyone's favorite angry journalist, J. Jonah Jameson, played by J. K. Simmons in another surprising revival.

Originally, Spider-Man 3 was set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU, but due to the ongoing global circumstances, the sequel will now swing into UK and US cinemas on November 5, 2021. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news of Jamie Foxx's return.

