Jamie Foxx has just confirmed that he is returning as the villainous Electro in Spider-Man 3. Foxx previously played the character in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man, which starred Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. Marvel Studios did not come out to confirm the news, though that isn't exactly out of the ordinary for them, since they like to keep just about everything they can under wraps. Foxx decided to jump the gun with his announcement since it was already all over the news. But his Instagram post has since been deleted.

In a recent post to his Instagram stories, Jamie Foxx took a screenshot of actor Keith Jefferson's post congratulating him about the Spider-Man 3 news. Jamie Foxx did not comment, he only reposted the image, which had fans speculating even more about his return to the role. Then, earlier today, Foxx took to social media to officially announce that he has joined the spider-Man 3 team. He had this to say.

"Tell Spidey let's run it back!... super excited to part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment... can't wait for y'all to check the new one. And I won't be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent badass!!!"

When it comes down to it, hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have known for years that Kevin Feige is a big fan of Jamie Foxx's take on Electro. Back when the Sony email hack happened, there were some notes on The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that leaked. "Really love Electro," Feige tells the studio. "[Feels] like you may not need the scene in his apartment, which makes him [seem] completely crazy and hard to relate too." he later adds, "Like the idea that eel goes in his mouth and instead of burrowing, you see it glow within him."

While Kevin Feige really liked Jamie Foxx's portrayal of Electro, he did not seem to be too pleased with Andrew Garfield's performance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. "Andrew's performance is all over the place... a lot of crying and then a lot of mania," said Feige. "Hard to track him emotionally sometimes. It undermines his reaction to Gwen's death b/c he gets upset and emotional a lot." This could lead to some problems down the road for a possible live-action Spider-Verse movie, though it will ultimately be Sony's decision when the time comes. Plus, the movie has not even been officially announced.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 received mixed reviews from critics and fans, which led to Sony deciding to scrap the trilogy in order to ink a deal with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. Tom Holland's take on the character, and his time in the MCU, has really given Sony the boost that they needed, as critics and fans seem to universally love Holland as Peter Parker. It is believed that Spider-Man 3 will go into production this fall, after Holland wraps on the long-awaited Uncharted movie. If so, it seems the sequel will be able to make its December 2021 release date. Jamie Foxx's Instagram account was the first to confirm the news.