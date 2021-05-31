Despite being one of the most highly-anticipated films in the MCU, Spider-Man: No Way Home has fans more excited about which actors might be involved in the movie rather than the ones who are already in it. The actors from previous Spider-Man movies have been endlessly rumored to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home for more than a year now. During a recent interview with MTV News, Emma Stone laid to rest some rumors regarding her character Gwen Stacy from the Amazing Spider-Man series of films.

"I have heard those rumors. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything, but I'm not [involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home]. I'm not. I don't know what you're supposed to respond as an alumnus (laughs)."

Even though Gwen Stacy died at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, that does not entire preclude the possibility of seeing her again in the MCU. Alfred Molina will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home in the role of Doctor Octopus, although his character died at the end of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. Jamie Foxx will also appear in No Way Home as Electro, a major villain from the Emma StoneSpider-Man films.

What makes the idea of Stone returning as Stacy particularly intriguing is that she could make a comeback as a full-fledged superhero, Spider-Gwen, just like in the comics. Despite the Amazing Spider-Man films receiving mixed reviews, Stone's portrayal of Stacy was praised, and the Oscar-winning actress would be a worthy addition to the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will deal with the multiverse-hopping adventures of Spider-Man, with Doctor Strange popping up in a supporting role. The main Spider-Man will be played by Tom Holland, but since the film deals with infinite universes with infinite versions of Spider-Man, fans are hoping to see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and other actors from previous Spider-Man movies also show up at some point. In a previous interview, Holland had been quite definite about being the only Spidey in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It'll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we've been making."

Of course, even the repeated denials from Holland, Stone, Maguire, and Garfield won't stop fans from speculating, and the speculations will only end once the actual movie comes out. Hopefully, regardless of who appears in the film, it will be a fitting conclusion to Spidey's arc in the MCU before he leaves to set up his own cinematic universe over at Sony.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro. The film arrives in theaters on December 17.