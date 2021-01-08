Giancarlo Esposito is impressed with a new piece of fan art envisioning the Breaking Bad star as an older Miles Morales. Posted to Twitter by the digital artist Gryphon509, the painting was made after the creator thought that "it would be read" to see Esposito playing Spider-Man. Although Spider-Man 3 is reportedly bringing in all kinds of Spider-Men, there's no indication Esposito will actually play the character, but the actor himself was nevertheless stoked to see how he'd look in the role.

Wow! Never thought I’d see myself in Spidey form! What a very cool concept and amazing piece of art. Thank you so much! Truly love this!! #FanArtFridayhttps://t.co/ZsvoHCXnGt — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) January 8, 2021

One Marvel fan has also responded with the perfect story adaptation for Giancarlo Esposito to take on as a way to get him in a Spider-Man movie. "You can play Miles in a movie," the fan writes, including a photo of the No. 1 issue of The End: Miles Morales, a one-shot comic following an older Miles in a post-apocalyptic Brooklyn. Of course, given the nature of the Spider-Verse, Esposito could theoretically play any alternate version of Spidey from another dimension. Who knows if we'll ever see Esposito in the red-and-blue tights, but there are plenty of ways to get him there.

You can play Miles in a movie.



The End: Miles Morales movie. pic.twitter.com/dCO4IvCbYX — S.D. #BLM (@Simd26) January 8, 2021

It's nothing new to see Esposito's fans imagining which roles he could fit into next. He has already established himself as a fantastic actor that's exceptionally skilled with playing villains, which includes the Emmy-nominated role as drug kingpin Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He also has been doing great on the Star Wars series The Mandalorian as the villain Moff Gideon and on the superhero satire series The Boys on Amazon Prime. A similar fan campaign has also called for him to play Mr. Freeze in a standalone Batman movie.

We might not see Esposito as a part of it, but Miles Morales' story will continue on the big screen with the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Released in 2018, the hit animated movie stars Shameik Moore as Miles, though he's a teenager in this timeline. Through a multiverse, Miles teams up with various iterations of Spidey to save New York City from the Kingpin. In addition to earning big money at the box office, the movie was critically acclaimed and even won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

It's looking like the third season of The Boys will begin filming later this month, so returning to the role of Vought owner Stan Edgar could be what's next for Esposito. He will also be featured prominently in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul this year for one last go as Gus Fring, though the actor has pitched exploring the character further in another spinoff series. In any case, there's a lot to look forward to for fans of Esposito, even if playing Spider-Man isn't going to happen anytime soon for him. The original fan art of Esposito as Miles Morales was created by Gryphon509.