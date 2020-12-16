With original Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire rumored to return for Spider-Man 3, digital artist spdrmnkyxxiii has created some amazing new fan art of how the actor might appear as an older Peter Parker. While the rumors still have yet to be officially confirmed by Disney or Marvel, word is that Maguire is in talks to potentially reprise his Spider-Man role by way of a multiverse storyline. It's been a little while since we last saw Maguire as Peter, so it's interesting to see how he might look as an older, more experienced version of the web-slinger.

Maguire's status in Spider-Man 3 may not have yet been verified, but Marvel has confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch will be making an appearance as Doctor Strange. This is more than likely to help establish the multiverse and bring in alternate versions of various characters, something that we'll see more of in Cumberbatch's own upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That movie will be directed by Sam Raimi, who previously helmed Maguire in three theatrical Spider-Man movies.

Additionally, Maguire's Spider-Man co-star Kirsten Dunst is also rumored to join him in Spider-Man 3 as Mary Jane. The Amazing Spider-Man stars Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are also rumored to appear, along with many more characters from various Marvel titles. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor Jamie Foxx has confirmed he will be back as Electro to appear in the movie and Raimi's Spider-Man 2 star Alfred Molina will also be returning as Doctor Octopus.

Tobey Maguire got to play Peter Parker over the course of three movies, beginning with the original Spider-Man in 2002. As superhero movies still had yet to become the box office juggernauts they are today, it was this movie that really helped set the stage for just how popular and financially successful these kinds of movies could be. Maguire would reprise the role in the 2004 and 2007 sequels, and at the time, there were plans to team back up with Raimi to make a fourth Spider-Man movie. Negotiations fell apart between all parties, leading to multiple reboots and Peter Parker actors in the years since.

These days, Tom Holland has been playing the role of Spidey since making his debut in the MCU. He has led two solo movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home, both of which were highly successful. He'll be back in a third Spider-Man movie alongside Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon. Dubbed Spider-Man 3 until it gets an official title from Marvel, the upcoming sequel is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. It will be released on Dec. 17, 2021.

If all of the rumors are true, Spider-Man 3 could be running the risk of including a touch too many special guest characters. Whoever else makes the cut, it would seemingly be a must to include Maguire as an older Peter Parker, especially with the heavily-publicized rumors making Marvel fans very excited about the possibility. The fan art of Maguire as Peter Parker was posted by spdrmnkyxxiii on Instagram.