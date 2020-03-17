With the spread and disruption of coronavirus still going on, people are looking everywhere they can for a smile and a laugh during these somewhat stressful times. So, trust our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to provide just that very thing with this fan-art depicting New York's favorite wall-crawler abiding by the social distancing principle and working from home.

The image comes from Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts, who is clearly having some fun sharing a potential idea for the next movie in the franchise, Spider-Man: Work From Home. Frankly, it fits too well with the previous movies not to come to pass.

While the title of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man sequel is currently a mystery, both prior installments have included the word "home", in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and with everything that is currently going on that could prove to be quite topical. Watch the excitement as intrepid nerd Peter Parker suits up in his superhero gear, but then, upon realizing that he should not really go outside, takes to his laptop to fight for justice in the form of a politically-charged blog post.

There is currently a lot of fear and anxiety gripping the world at the moment due to the spread of COVID-19, but thankfully Jon Watts has successfully managed to point a wry smile at the situation. Though Spidey might seem a little useless in this work from home situation, considering all of the super-strength he possesses along with his physical prowess, bear in mind that Peter Parker is a genius and he no doubt would be able to come up with something productive to do with his time sitting behind a desk in his bedroom.

Of course, this is sadly very unlikely to be the route they take with the sequel, particularly given the surprising events that transpired in the mid-credits sequence of Spider-Man: Far From Home. For those who have forgotten, Peter Parker's identity was revealed by Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio and J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson on very large screens all across New York City. with that set-up, maybe it would make sense for Spidey to stay indoors for his own safety. Perhaps we will see the adventures of Peter Parker: Internet Warrior after all in Spider-Man: Working From Home.

The upcoming sequel is scheduled to go into production this summer, but in this current climate, this could well be pushed back. At present, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios plan to have the Spider-Man sequel in theaters on July 16, 2021.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has caused all kinds of disruption to people's lives, as well as the entertainment industry. So far, several high-profile releases have been delayed, including No Time to Die, Disney's Mulan as well as Fast 9 which has been pushed back a full year. There have also been several prominent Hollywood stars diagnosed with the virus including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba. This comes to us courtesy of Jon Watts' Instagram account with the image having been created by dorklordcollectibles.