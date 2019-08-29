As fans still grieve the Marvel Cinematic Universe's potential loss of Spider-Man, some have found a silver lining. A fan named Jaron Ikner did some writing for Sony by creating a great plan for Tom Holland's next adventure as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger in Spider-Man 3.

Ikner's The Fugitive-inspired synopsis builds perfectly on the events of the previous MCU-inclusive films, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the latter's post credits scene, J.K. Simmons reprised his role as Daily Bugle publisher J. Jonah Jameson. Simmons previously played spidey's antagonist-boss in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films from 2002-2007. This time around, Jameson is there to relay footage doctored by Far From Home villain Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal. The footage reveals Spider-Man to be none other than Queens native Peter Parker as well as a power-hungry super-teen.

Ikner's plot smartly uses this event as a catalyst for the third movie. He suggests that Happy Hogan send Aunt May (Marissa Tomei) and Peter into hiding under fake identities, even fitting in an appearance of Peter as the alias Scarlet Spider. By doing this, Ikner's story manages to pull Peter away from the MCU characters he could no longer contractually interact with in a natural way while also managing to scale the story back to a "neighborhood superhero" if only for a couple of acts.

Related: Sony Officially Responds to Spider-Man Deal: Kevin Feige Is Out

The new Sony umbrella also opens a new buffet of Spider-Man villains. Ikner's choice? A slightly altered version of Kraven the Hunter. The fan-author tweaks Kraven's backstory a bit to better tighten the hero's ties to the MCU by making the villain from the fictional country of Sokovia instead of his comic book origin Russia. This pushes the Sokovia Accords storyline from Civil War further while also adding an extra layer of motivation for our villain. As long as Sony could keep some distance between the new Kraven's desire for vengeance and Zemo who is set to reappear in The Falcon & the Winter Soldier series, we're happy.

As expected, Ikner asks that Parker's name is cleared by the end of The Fugitive Spider-Man flick in order to set him up for the already slated fourth web-slinger movie. He suggests the hero take a job with the government in the closing moments of the film, under which he takes on a mission hunting down the alien force named Venom.

Although we might lose Holland's playful banter with the powerful gods and his potential interactions with Disney's new mutant playthings, a Sony Spider-Man opens the doors for a ton of potential Spider-related fun. Aside from creating a solid, tight plot for a third film in the franchise, Ikner showed us the potential ahead.

According to Holland, the third film is already mapped out and it, like the other two, mirrors his personal journey. The actor spoke directly to the fans at the Keystone Comic Con about his relationship to the material. While the first film explored both his and his character's desire to "step up and become an Avenger," the second film had him questioning whether that was in fact what he and Peter wanted to be. Now, the young actor says the third film has "another deep connection" that will "be really cool to bring to life." No matter what production company handles it, we can't wait to see it either. This news comes from Imgur.