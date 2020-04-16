Rather amazingly, it seems that Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3 is still scheduled to begin filming this summer. Whether or not that sticks is another question entirely, given what's going on in the entertainment industry right now. Though, and understandably so, it seems the studio may be holding out hope that production can still get going on this highly-anticipated sequel more or less as planned.

According to a new production listing, the currently untitled Spider-Man 3 is set to begin filming on July 13. That lines up with what we've heard previously. Production is scheduled to last through October 30 in locations like Atlanta, Georgia, where many Marvel Studios movies set up shop, as well New York, New York, Los Angeles, California and Iceland. Jon Watts, who directed the previous two installments in the series, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, is set to return. Tom Holland will be reprising his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Beyond that, very little has been revealed in terms of specifics at this time.

Given what's going on in the world right now, it is difficult to predict when things will go back to normal. Or, at the very least, normal enough for movie and TV production to resume. Restrictions on public gatherings in the interest of public health have made it impossible for filming of almost any kind to take place. Even the most optimistic projects don't have any sort of production resuming until July at the very earliest. It seems Sony and Marvel Studios may be taking a wait and see approach before officially delaying this project.

Disney recently updated its release calendar for 2020/2021 and it had a big impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Every Phase 4 title was pushed back, with Black Widow shifting from its original May release to November. Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are all on deck for next year. That means, if Spider-Man 3 can stay on schedule, there will be four MCU movies next year. But, on the flipside, if it is delayed, finding new space on the calendar may be difficult. Especially since there are already four MCU movies set for 2022 as well. It's a tricky situation to navigate, no doubt.

What we know for sure is that the sequel will be picking up in the footsteps of last year's Far From Home, which was a massive success, grossing $1.13 billion at the global box office. Peter Parker will be dealing with the ramifications of Mysterio releasing his identity to the world, as well as framing Spider-Man for murder. As it stands, Spider-Man 3 is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via the Film & Television Industry Alliance.