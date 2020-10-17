Sony has confirmed that we will get our first look at Spider-Man 3 by the end of the year. The highly anticipated sequel is currently filming in New York City, with a planned release for December 2021. Both 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home, released trailers in December of 2016 and 2018, respectively. However, both of the movies had summer release dates for the following years. Thanks to the public health crisis, it's going to be a bit longer of a wait this time around.

Camila Pacheco, the Executive Marketing Director of Sony Pictures Entertainment in Brazil, made the Spider-Man 3 first look announcement at ExpoCine, which is the largest cinema industry event in Latin America. Pacheco revealed the news, but kept alternating the use of the words "teaser" and "preview," so it's still unclear as to what exactly fans will be treated to when December rolls around. If DC's The Batman is any indication, we could have a full-length trailer by then.

One of the main differences between Spider-Man 3 and The Batman is visual effects. The Spider-Man project will likely utilize a lot of CGI, so a full-length trailer may be out of the question for December since the movie just started production. With that being said, Marvel Studios often likes to start working on the CGI immediately to see how everything is working out in their dailies, though it's unclear if this is practice that Sony likes to partake in too. Regardless, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will likely be happy to get any footage, especially since no MCU movies were able to open in theaters this year.

The Black Widow standalone movie was supposed to open back in May of this year, but it was not able to happen. Disney and Marvel Studios then made the decision to move it to November, before delaying it until May 2021. Dan Loeb, the hedge fund manager for Third Point, is urging the studio to release Black Widow on Disney+ in an effort to give the streaming service some much-needed leverage with Netflix. This would also be a bonus for MCU fans that have been waiting months to see the movie, though it seems unlikely that it will avoid a traditional theatrical release.

The Eternals movie was also supposed to hit theaters this year, but it was bounced from its November release date to early next year because of Black Widow and the ongoing public health crisis. The long-awaited movie will now open in theaters in November 2021. All of the studios are having to do some major juggling to get their movies made and out in front of viewers, which means they are starting to get creative. But, as far as Marvel Studios is concerned, it's going to be a while. Murphy's Multiverse was the first to report on the Spider-Man 3 first look arriving in December.