We have been gifted with several glimpses at Spider-Man's new costume for Marvel's upcoming sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home courtesy of tie-in merchandise, but the official Funko POPs may have offered the most intriguing tidbit yet. While the suit looks much the same as the gold, red and blue number that recent images have shown Spidey sporting, the Funko hints that the costume will also get some kind of enhancement from none other than Doctor Strange.

We already know that Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme will feature in the Spider-Man sequel, and the figurine strongly suggests that he will imbue the wall-crawler with some of his mysticism, as his web-shooter emits a magical light show similar to Strange's. One of the new toys also gives us a glimpse at Doctor Strange's return, with the figurine showing the Marvel superhero wielding magic, the Eye of Agamotto, and, most mysteriously, a snow shovel...

Why Strange gifts Spider-Man in this way is yet to be seen, but it is likely to do with the multiverse madness that befalls our friendly neighbourhood web-slinger. While little is currently known about certain elements of the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we do know that Benedict Cumberbatch will return as The Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, and that he will join Tom Holland's Peter Parker on his latest adventure. The character is said to be taking on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark, with the movie looking more and more likely to be following on from the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and throwing Peter Parker and his chums into the multiverse.

The implications of this Funko reveal are huge, and rumors continue to circulate that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will suit up once again as their respective iterations of the famous Marvel hero. Not only are the two former Spider-Men rumored to appear, but there has also been much speculation claiming that Spider-Man: No Way Home will also re-introduce various villains from previous Spider-Man franchises, with the likes of Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe said to be reprising their roles as Electro and The Green Goblin.

One prior villain that has been confirmed to return is Spider-Man 2 star Alfred Molina, who himself revealed that he will once again suit up as Doctor Octopus for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret," Molina said with a laugh during a recent interview.

"But, you know, it's all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!" Despite the request for secrecy, Molina could not contain his excitement over reprising the comic book villain role after all these years. "It was wonderful," he continued. "It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow's feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.