Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is poised to bring several beloved actors and characters back but Dane DeHaan's Green Goblin won't be one of them. Rumors have been swirling online as of late regarding possible returning stars for the upcoming sequel to 2019's Far From Home. DeHaan was among those rumored to be coming back but the actor has weighed on, stating that there is no truth to such reports.

Dane DeHaan starred in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 alongside Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker as Harry Osborn, who ultimately goes on to become Green Goblin. Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in the movie, has already been confirmed to be reprising his role in Spider-Man 3. So DeHaan also coming back didn't seem to be a big stretch. However, in a recent interview, DeHaan was asked about the rumors and said the following.

"There's no truth to those rumours. I don't even know how that would be pulled off. I would certainly love to make some kind of movie like that again. I like making superhero movies or in that kind of world and I'm sure I'll find myself in that world again. And I have no idea what they're doing with the Spider-Man movies now, but I don't really understand a world in which that would be possible."

Speaking further, the Chronicle actor shared a link to the interview saying, "Will someone please tell my mom so she can stop asking about this," adding a sick face emoji for good measure. So that would seem to be that. Sure, Alfred Molina is returning as Doc Ock, having previously played the role in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, and both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are said to be coming back as well. And we might even see Charlie Cox return as Daredevil and/or Matt Murdock. But DeHaan is sitting this one out.

Dane DeHaan does pose a good question, in terms of how this could be possible in a universe occupied by Tom Holland's version of Spider-Man. The answer is by opening up the multiverse. Marvel is gearing up to explore the idea in a big way, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to arrive in 2022. Holland's next solo outing as Spidey will, presumably, help set the table. Benedict Cumberbatch will also be reprising his role as Doctor Strange alongside Holland in the upcoming sequel.

Aside from playing Harry Osborn, Dane DeHaan has kept busy in the last handful of years. Some of his recent credits include Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and The Kid, as well The Stranger, which aired on the now-defunct streaming service Quibi. DeHaan is currently filming an adaptation of Stephen King's Lisey's Story.

Jon Watts, who helmed both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, is set to direct. Spider-Man 3, which does not yet have an official title, is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Radio Times.