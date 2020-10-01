Jamie Foxx is reportedly in final negotiations to reprise the villainous Electro in Sony's upcoming Spider-Man 3. Foxx previously played the character in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which featured Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. Neither Sony or Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the casting news, but this is something that they wouldn't normally comment on anyway. Marvel Studios likes to keep most things secret for as long as they can, which often means confirmation doesn't happen until right before the movie hits theaters.

Jamie Foxx also has not talked about the Spider-Man 3 news, at least as of this writing. In addition to Tom Holland, it is expected that Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori will be rejoining the cast when the cameras roll, which could be as soon as this fall. Sources close to the project believe that Holland will jump from the Uncharted movie right into the Spider-Man 3 production in Atlanta. However, that has yet to be officially confirmed.

Actor J.K. Simmons came back as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which shocked audiences. Simmons goes even further back in Spider-Man history as the J. Jonah Jameson from the Tobey Maguire trilogy. It is believed that Simmons has already shot his parts for Spider-Man 3, which means that he probably knocked it out when he did his lines for Far From Home, or the fictional Daily Bugle updates that he did following the release of the sequel on Blu-ray. Whatever the case may be, it's beginning to look like the lines are starting to get blurred when it comes to the Spider-Man universe.

Tom Holland is currently working with Mark Wahlberg on the long-awaited Uncharted movie, which should have wrapped production by now. The movie was originally set to start in March, but the production was shut down due to the public health crisis, which meant that Spider-Man 3 was going to be delayed. With that being said, even during the public health crisis, Marvel Studios seems to have figured out a safe way of getting back to work since so many projects are either currently working in Atlanta, or preparing to do so.

Benedict Cumberbatch recently announced that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will begin filming either in late October or in early November. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently filming in Atlanta, and so is the Loki series. Spider-Man 3 is setting up an interesting storyline after Peter Parker was outed by Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The hero will more than likely have to go into hiding, but where will he go? It's going to be a while before we know, but the speculation can now begin about Jamie Foxx's Electro coming back into the picture. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report on the Spider-Man 3 news.