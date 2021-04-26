After appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home, JB Smoove has confirmed that his character will return in this year's sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the previous sequel, Smoove appeared in the cast as Midtown High School teacher Julius Dell. Director Jon Watts and screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote the role specifically for Smoove based on his appearance with Tom Holland in an Audi commercial.

There's no shortage of characters both rumored and confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it was hard to say if there'd be room for Smoove to return in the movie. In a recent interview with The Daily Zeitgeist, J.B. Smoove spoke about his work on comic book adaptations, touching on his voiceover work on Harley Quinn while divulging that he finished his work on Spider-Man 3.

"I don't know how many people have done it, but I'm in both the Marvel and DC universes. I've been in Spider-Man: Far From Home and just did the new Spider-Man too and I'm Frank the Plant in the Harley Quinn animated universe."

Previously, Smoove spoke about his potential return to the MCU in a 2019 interview with ComicBook.com. At the time, the actor said he wanted to star in a Power Man and Iron Fist project for Marvel Studios alongside Martin Starr. Smoove also made it clear that he'd be up to do anything with Marvel if they ever gave him the call to come back.

"I would love to see Power Man and Iron Fist established... If they gave me the call, I would definitely be there," Smoove told the outlet at the time. "I would think that the job that Martin Starr and I did in this is remarkable and I think we had great chemistry on camera. He's a great guy and I would think that we did an amazing job and I would think that would carry over to anything, any particular plans they have withSpider-Man and the Marvel Universe. Hell, maybe they'll give us both powers. Maybe he'll play Iron Fist and I'll play Power Man."

Smoove's return seems to suggest that Starr will also be featured as Roger Harrington in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The sequel will see the returns of Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will appear as Doctor Octopus and Electro, reprising their roles from alternate Spider-Man universes. It's rumored that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear as different Spider-Men due to a multiverse.

Benedict Cumberbatch will appear as Doctor Strange in the movie as well, likely to establish the rumored spider-verse storyline that brings in various characters from alternate universes. Additionally, Cumberbatch will reprise the role in his own upcoming sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which co-stars WandaVision favorite Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. That movie will be released on march 25, 2022.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. This information stems from The Daily Zeitgeist via ComicBook.com.